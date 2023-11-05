Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from October 27 to November 2

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #779
- 2774 N COBB PKWY STE 103 KENNESAW, GA 30152-3469
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4134
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2023
NCG CINEMAS ACWORTH
- 4421 CINEMA DR NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-5771
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23172
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2023
DIXIE TAVERN
- 2349 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8668
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-11571
- Last Inspection Score: 70
- Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2023
CHINA TASTE RESTAURANT
- 3599 ATLANTA RD SE STE A5 SMYRNA, GA 30080-5988
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-25534
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2023
AMERICAN DELI
- 3961 FLOYD RD STE 100 AUSTELL, GA 30106-8536
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001731
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2023
J. CHRISTOPHER’S RESTAURANT
- 2100 ROSWELL RD STE 500 MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001070
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2023
NICK’S BAR-B-Q, STORE #2
- 3329 COBB PKWY NW STE 400 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8325
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002014
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2023
ZAXBY’S #61201
- 2981 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5318
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002417
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2023
DADDY’S COUNTRY KITCHEN
- 3485 ACWORTH DUE WEST RD NW STE 200 ACWORTH, GA 30101-3865
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002216
- Last Inspection Score: 73
- Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2023
WAFFLE HOUSE #421
- 3340 FREY RD KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23414C
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2023
BELLA’S PIZZERIA
- 3599 ATLANTA RD STE A3 SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-10976C
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2023
MCDONALD’S #14377
- 3316 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-8324
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001836
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2023
SILVER COMET VILLAGE INDEPENDENT LIVING
- 4900 RICHARD D SAILORS PKWY BLDG 1000 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003130
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2023
SILVER COMET VILLAGE MC AL LIVING
- 4900 RICHARD D. SAILORS PKWY POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-5222
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003131
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2023
EAST COBB FIT NUTRITION CLUB
- 2145 ROSWELL RD STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0819
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003522
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2023
EL TACO NACO (INSIDE BP)
- 3459 COBB PKWY NW STE 2 ACWORTH, GA 30101-4015
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004185
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2023
COBB HORIZON HIGH SCHOOL
- 1765 THE EXCHANGE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-2025
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004768
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2023
BAR NORTH
- 3900 LEGACY PARK BLVD NW STE B-100 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7322
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004820
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2023
SNOWIE ATLANTA – MOBILE
- 3047 COBB PKWY NW SPC 1B KENNESAW, GA 30152-6503
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005434
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2023
HAVEN ACADEMY AT SKYVIEW SCHOOL
- 5805 DUNN RD MABLETON, GA 30126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002056
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2023
PALETERIA LA MICHOACANA
- 1977 S COBB DR SE STE 260 MARIETTA, GA 30060-0828
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002059
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2023
JET’S PIZZA
- 2900 DELK RD SE STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30067-5321
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000481
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2023
GONDOLIER PIZZA
- 1720 MARS HILL RD NW STE 4 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8089
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4235
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2023
VOLCANO STEAK & SUSHI
- 1720 MARS HILL RD STE 154 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8089
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001205
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2023
WAFFLE HOUSE #1548
- 1862 MARS HILL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5662
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2023
PICKETT’S MILL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 6400 OLD STILESBORO RD ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18865C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2023
KSU – PANDA EXPRESS
- 1000 CHASTAIN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5588
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002989
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2023
KSU CAFE – STARBUCKS
- 402 BARTOW AVE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5659
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003015
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2023
BRICKMONT ACWORTH ASSISTED LIVING
- 3114 N COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-1014
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003129
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2023
PIZZA BY FUSCOS
- 4815 S MAIN ST STE B ACWORTH, GA 30101-5338
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003342
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2023
TINTO’S COFFEE HOUSE
- 1133 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 200 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5504
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003370
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2023
FOUNTAIN THE
- 4843 N MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5344
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004910
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2023
CAFE COCO
- 4721 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5325
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005550
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2023
KSU CAFE – JAMBA
- 395 COBB AVE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5660
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005659
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2023
!!EPICURE
- 3895 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 622 KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005740
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2023
WING CITY
- 1750 BELLS FERRY RD STE E MARIETTA, GA 30066-6119
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006041
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2023
!!CARRIAGE CROSSING SENIOR LIVING
- 1345 MILFORD CHURCH RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006241
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2023
!!CUBAN DINER
- 1484 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3670
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006251
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2023
WALKER SCHOOL – CONCESSION STAND
- 830 DAMAR RD MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-9302
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023
WINGS CONNECTION
- 3055 N MAIN ST NW STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30144-2787
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001842
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023
REID’S DELI
- 1338 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY MABLETON, GA 30126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002003
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023
J BUFFALO WING RESTAURANT
- 1133 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 300 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1599
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002710
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023
LA SALSA RESTAURANT
- 2856 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3913
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001496
- Last Inspection Score: 43
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023
MELLOW MUSHROOM
- 6121 CEDARCREST RD NW STE 104 ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001560
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023
TWISTED KITCHEN
- 125 BARRETT PKWY STE 111 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3331
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000297
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023
KFC / TACO BELL #G135091
- 2540 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6352
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000235
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023
CAPTAIN D’S #3741
- 3856 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-8401
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2481
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023
JOHNNY’S STEAKS & BAR-B-QUE
- 4179 MARIETTA ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2642
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-13710C
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023
MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL
- 3348 COBB PKWY NW STE 130 ACWORTH, GA 30102-8353
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15700
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023
WALKER SCHOOL – DINING ROOM-MAIN CAMPUS
- 700 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7624
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023
WALKER SCHOOL – GATTI HALL-LOWER SCHOOL
- 700 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-9303
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023
WAFFLE HOUSE #1149
- 3275 COBB PKWY ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4553
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023
WAFFLE HOUSE #960
- 2661 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3596
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023
LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE OF AUSTELL #5043
- 1355 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE B-1 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1351
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3589
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023
WAFFLE HOUSE #791
- 3635 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2856
- Last Inspection Score: 73
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023
MCDONALD’S #11141
- 4021 POWDER SPRINGS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001835
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023
BRYANT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 6800 FACTORY SHOALS RD MABLETON, GA 30126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2924
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023
KENNESAW MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL
- 1898 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD KENNESAW, GA 30152
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4707
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023
ALOHA SHAVED ICE – BASE
- 3047 COBB PKWY NW SPC 1D KENNESAW, GA 30152-6503
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004796
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023
ALOHA SHAVED ICE – MOBILE
- 3047 COBB PKWY NW SPC 1D KENNESAW, GA 30152-6503
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004944
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023
THREE TREE TROLLEY – BASE
- 2744 WATTS DR NW STE 110 KENNESAW, GA 30144-2721
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005461
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023
THREE TREE TROLLEY – MOBILE
- 2744 WATTS DR NW STE 110 KENNESAW, GA 30144-2721
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005462
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023
!!DE IRIE JAMAICAN SPOT
- 4968 AUSTELL RD STE 128/132 AUSTELL, GA 30106-2070
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005933
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023
NEW CHINA RESTAURANT
- 3330 COBB PKWY N STE 9 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8788
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12891
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2023
PACIFIC SPICE THAI & CHINESE RESTAURANT
- 6110 CEDARCREST RD NW STE 310 ACWORTH, GA 30101-9542
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15313C
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2023
HUEY LUEY’S
- 3338 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-8304
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001352
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2023
HOOTERS OF KENNESAW
- 2102 OLD 41 HWY KENNESAW, GA 30144-3644
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-27607
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2023
WAFFLE HOUSE #595
- 170 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30066-3326
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-889C
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2023
COBBLESTONE GOLF COURSE
- 4200 NANCE RD ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3417
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2023
CULVERS OF KENNESAW
- 2460 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-3526
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003319
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2023
WENDY’S OF VAUGHN
- 1905 VAUGHN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4578
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004387
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2023
WOODS WILKINS AT LEMON STREET SCHOOL
- 350 LEMON ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1704
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004731
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2023
HEROES NUTRITION – BASE
- 4514 COBB PKWY NW STE 104 ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005430
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2023
!!THREE ROSES TAVERN
- 105 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1971
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005497
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2023
HEROES NUTRITION
- 4514 COBB PKWY NW STE 104 ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005577
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2023
!!MCCOUGHTRY’S ICE CREAM
- 135 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW STE 1106 AUSTELL, GA 30168-7749
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005964
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2023
!!DICKEY’S BARBECUE PIT
- 1610 RIDENOUR BLVD NW STE 105 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4486
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006159
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2023
TAQUERIA LA PALOMA (INSIDE BP)
- 1090 S COBB DR SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-3317
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006164
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2023
!!MCCOUGHTRY’S ICE CREAM – BASE
- 135 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW STE 1106 AUSTELL, GA 30168-7749
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006254
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2023
SARAH JEANS ICE CREAM
- 109 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1971
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18153
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2023
SUBWAY #40898
- 3826 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-4022
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002753
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2023
TAQUERIA TSUNAMI
- 70 S PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2291
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000197
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2023
KENNESAW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 3155 JILES RD KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2721
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2023
HAYES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 1501 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4337
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3349
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2023
SILLA DEL TORO
- 30 S PARK SQ NE STE 220 MARIETTA, GA 30060-8613
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003901
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2023
SUBWAY #33436
- 1720 MARS HILL RD NW STE 3 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8089
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004165
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2023
AYO AFRICAN RESTAURANT
- 5150 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-2850
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004370
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2023
SCOOPS
- 4839 N MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5344
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005138
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2023
!!K-POT KOREAN BBQ & HOT POT
- 2955 COBB PKWY SE STE 830 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3520
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005738
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2023
