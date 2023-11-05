Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from October 27 to November 2

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #779

2774 N COBB PKWY STE 103 KENNESAW, GA 30152-3469

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4134

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2023

NCG CINEMAS ACWORTH

4421 CINEMA DR NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-5771

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23172

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2023

DIXIE TAVERN

2349 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8668

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-11571

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2023

CHINA TASTE RESTAURANT

3599 ATLANTA RD SE STE A5 SMYRNA, GA 30080-5988

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-25534

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2023

AMERICAN DELI

3961 FLOYD RD STE 100 AUSTELL, GA 30106-8536

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001731

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2023

J. CHRISTOPHER’S RESTAURANT

2100 ROSWELL RD STE 500 MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001070

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2023

NICK’S BAR-B-Q, STORE #2

3329 COBB PKWY NW STE 400 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8325

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002014

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2023

ZAXBY’S #61201

2981 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5318

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002417

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2023

DADDY’S COUNTRY KITCHEN

3485 ACWORTH DUE WEST RD NW STE 200 ACWORTH, GA 30101-3865

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002216

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2023

WAFFLE HOUSE #421

3340 FREY RD KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23414C

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2023

BELLA’S PIZZERIA

3599 ATLANTA RD STE A3 SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-10976C

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2023

MCDONALD’S #14377

3316 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-8324

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001836

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2023

SILVER COMET VILLAGE INDEPENDENT LIVING

4900 RICHARD D SAILORS PKWY BLDG 1000 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003130

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2023

SILVER COMET VILLAGE MC AL LIVING

4900 RICHARD D. SAILORS PKWY POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-5222

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003131

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2023

EAST COBB FIT NUTRITION CLUB

2145 ROSWELL RD STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0819

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003522

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2023

EL TACO NACO (INSIDE BP)

3459 COBB PKWY NW STE 2 ACWORTH, GA 30101-4015

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004185

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2023

COBB HORIZON HIGH SCHOOL

1765 THE EXCHANGE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-2025

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004768

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2023

BAR NORTH

3900 LEGACY PARK BLVD NW STE B-100 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7322

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004820

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2023

SNOWIE ATLANTA – MOBILE

3047 COBB PKWY NW SPC 1B KENNESAW, GA 30152-6503

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005434

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2023

HAVEN ACADEMY AT SKYVIEW SCHOOL

5805 DUNN RD MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002056

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2023

PALETERIA LA MICHOACANA

1977 S COBB DR SE STE 260 MARIETTA, GA 30060-0828

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002059

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2023

JET’S PIZZA

2900 DELK RD SE STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30067-5321

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000481

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2023

GONDOLIER PIZZA

1720 MARS HILL RD NW STE 4 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8089

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4235

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2023

VOLCANO STEAK & SUSHI

1720 MARS HILL RD STE 154 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8089

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001205

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2023

WAFFLE HOUSE #1548

1862 MARS HILL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5662

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2023

PICKETT’S MILL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

6400 OLD STILESBORO RD ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18865C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2023

KSU – PANDA EXPRESS

1000 CHASTAIN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5588

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002989

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2023

KSU CAFE – STARBUCKS

402 BARTOW AVE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5659

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003015

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2023

BRICKMONT ACWORTH ASSISTED LIVING

3114 N COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-1014

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003129

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2023

PIZZA BY FUSCOS

4815 S MAIN ST STE B ACWORTH, GA 30101-5338

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003342

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2023

TINTO’S COFFEE HOUSE

1133 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 200 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5504

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003370

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2023

FOUNTAIN THE

4843 N MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5344

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004910

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2023

CAFE COCO

4721 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5325

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005550

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2023

KSU CAFE – JAMBA

395 COBB AVE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5660

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005659

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2023

!!EPICURE

3895 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 622 KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005740

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2023

WING CITY

1750 BELLS FERRY RD STE E MARIETTA, GA 30066-6119

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006041

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2023

!!CARRIAGE CROSSING SENIOR LIVING

1345 MILFORD CHURCH RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006241

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2023

!!CUBAN DINER

1484 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3670

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006251

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2023

WALKER SCHOOL – CONCESSION STAND

830 DAMAR RD MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-9302

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023

WINGS CONNECTION

3055 N MAIN ST NW STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30144-2787

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001842

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023

REID’S DELI

1338 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002003

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023

J BUFFALO WING RESTAURANT

1133 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 300 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1599

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002710

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023

LA SALSA RESTAURANT

2856 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3913

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001496

Last Inspection Score: 43

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023

MELLOW MUSHROOM

6121 CEDARCREST RD NW STE 104 ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001560

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023

TWISTED KITCHEN

125 BARRETT PKWY STE 111 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3331

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000297

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023

KFC / TACO BELL #G135091

2540 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6352

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000235

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023

CAPTAIN D’S #3741

3856 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-8401

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2481

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023

JOHNNY’S STEAKS & BAR-B-QUE

4179 MARIETTA ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2642

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-13710C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023

MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL

3348 COBB PKWY NW STE 130 ACWORTH, GA 30102-8353

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15700

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023

WALKER SCHOOL – DINING ROOM-MAIN CAMPUS

700 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7624

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023

WALKER SCHOOL – GATTI HALL-LOWER SCHOOL

700 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-9303

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023

WAFFLE HOUSE #1149

3275 COBB PKWY ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4553

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023

WAFFLE HOUSE #960

2661 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3596

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023

LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE OF AUSTELL #5043

1355 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE B-1 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1351

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3589

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023

WAFFLE HOUSE #791

3635 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2856

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023

MCDONALD’S #11141

4021 POWDER SPRINGS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001835

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023

BRYANT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

6800 FACTORY SHOALS RD MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2924

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023

KENNESAW MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL

1898 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD KENNESAW, GA 30152

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4707

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023

ALOHA SHAVED ICE – BASE

3047 COBB PKWY NW SPC 1D KENNESAW, GA 30152-6503

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004796

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023

ALOHA SHAVED ICE – MOBILE

3047 COBB PKWY NW SPC 1D KENNESAW, GA 30152-6503

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004944

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023

THREE TREE TROLLEY – BASE

2744 WATTS DR NW STE 110 KENNESAW, GA 30144-2721

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005461

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023

THREE TREE TROLLEY – MOBILE

2744 WATTS DR NW STE 110 KENNESAW, GA 30144-2721

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005462

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023

!!DE IRIE JAMAICAN SPOT

4968 AUSTELL RD STE 128/132 AUSTELL, GA 30106-2070

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005933

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2023

NEW CHINA RESTAURANT

3330 COBB PKWY N STE 9 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8788

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12891

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2023

PACIFIC SPICE THAI & CHINESE RESTAURANT

6110 CEDARCREST RD NW STE 310 ACWORTH, GA 30101-9542

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15313C

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2023

HUEY LUEY’S

3338 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-8304

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001352

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2023

HOOTERS OF KENNESAW

2102 OLD 41 HWY KENNESAW, GA 30144-3644

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-27607

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2023

WAFFLE HOUSE #595

170 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30066-3326

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-889C

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2023

COBBLESTONE GOLF COURSE

4200 NANCE RD ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3417

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2023

CULVERS OF KENNESAW

2460 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-3526

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003319

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2023

WENDY’S OF VAUGHN

1905 VAUGHN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4578

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004387

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2023

WOODS WILKINS AT LEMON STREET SCHOOL

350 LEMON ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1704

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004731

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2023

HEROES NUTRITION – BASE

4514 COBB PKWY NW STE 104 ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005430

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2023

!!THREE ROSES TAVERN

105 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1971

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005497

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2023

HEROES NUTRITION

4514 COBB PKWY NW STE 104 ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005577

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2023

!!MCCOUGHTRY’S ICE CREAM

135 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW STE 1106 AUSTELL, GA 30168-7749

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005964

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2023

!!DICKEY’S BARBECUE PIT

1610 RIDENOUR BLVD NW STE 105 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4486

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006159

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2023

TAQUERIA LA PALOMA (INSIDE BP)

1090 S COBB DR SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-3317

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006164

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2023

!!MCCOUGHTRY’S ICE CREAM – BASE

135 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW STE 1106 AUSTELL, GA 30168-7749

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006254

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2023

SARAH JEANS ICE CREAM

109 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1971

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18153

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2023

SUBWAY #40898

3826 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-4022

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002753

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2023

TAQUERIA TSUNAMI

70 S PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2291

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000197

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2023

KENNESAW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

3155 JILES RD KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2721

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2023

HAYES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1501 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4337

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3349

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2023

SILLA DEL TORO

30 S PARK SQ NE STE 220 MARIETTA, GA 30060-8613

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003901

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2023

SUBWAY #33436

1720 MARS HILL RD NW STE 3 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8089

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004165

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2023

AYO AFRICAN RESTAURANT

5150 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-2850

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004370

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2023

SCOOPS

4839 N MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5344

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005138

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2023

!!K-POT KOREAN BBQ & HOT POT

2955 COBB PKWY SE STE 830 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3520

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005738

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2023