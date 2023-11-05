Cobb Chamber to hold its annual Military Appreciation Luncheon Monday

The Cobb Chamber distributed the following announcement about its 71st Annual Military Appreciation Luncheon:

WHAT: 71st Annual Military Appreciation Luncheon, hosted by the Atlanta Regional Military Affairs Council and the Cobb Chamber

WHEN: Monday, Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Doors Open: 10:30 a.m.

Program Begins: 11 a.m.

Panel Discussion: Noon blank

blank USO Patriot of the Year Presentation: 12:40 p.m.

WHERE: Cobb Galleria Centre

Two Galleria Parkway Atlanta, GA 30339

The Atlanta Regional Military Affairs Council (ARMAC), in conjunction with the Cobb Chamber, is proud to present the 71st Annual ARMAC Military Appreciation Luncheon!

Join us to honor our men and women in uniform at this luncheon, featuring a panel discussion featuring distinguished military leaders, a salute to fallen soldiers, and presentation of the prestigious USO Patriot of the Year award.

The highlight of the luncheon is a panel discussion on leadership, vision for the future and opportunities for support, moderated by Colonel “Chad” Gibson of the United States Air Force.

Our distinguished panelists are:

· Major General Thomas Carden Jr., 43rd Adjutant General of the Georgia Department of Defense

· Brigadier General Melissa Coburn, Commander, 22 Air Force, Dobbins Air Reserve Base

· Colonel Michael B. Parks, Commander, 94th Airlift Wing, Dobbins Air Reserve Base

· Captain Christian M. Robertson, Commanding Officer, Navy Reserve Center Atlanta

· Colonel Kurt A. Boyd, Commanding Officer, Combat Logistics Regiment 45, USMC

To attend the event or for more information, contact Amy Selby, Exec. Vice President of Marketing and Communications, at (404) 457-1498 or aselby@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.

