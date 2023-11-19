Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from November 10 to November 16

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
AMERICAN LEGION POST #29
- 921 GRESHAM AVE NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2121
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-13183C
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2023
COMFORT INN & SUITES – FOOD
- 2800 HIGHLANDS PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-5114
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002898
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2023
HERITAGE OF MARIETTA THE
- 1790 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-4154
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003446
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2023
BROKEN ANCHOR WINERY
- 3335 COBB PKWY NW STE 930 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8364
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004162
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2023
SKINT CHESTNUT BREWING COMPANY
- 3886 BROAD ST STE A POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2767
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005366
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2023
LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA
- 2639 HICKORY GROVE RD NW STE 100 ACWORTH, GA 30101-3653
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-21016C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2023
PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #411
- 4811 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4372
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5268
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2023
STARBUCKS COFFEE #8411
- 2424 ROSWELL RD STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30062-4747
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-6324
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2023
MAIN EVENT
- 3101 COBB PKWY SE STE 104 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3497
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001325
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2023
WAFFLE HOUSE #622
- 2165 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001161
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2023
NORTHSTAR PLACE
- 3250 QUICK WATER LNDG NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4225
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001088
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2023
LEMON GRASS THAI RESTAURANT
- 2145 ROSWELL RD STE 190 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0818
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3565
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2023
BUFFALO WILD WINGS #87
- 125 BARRETT PKWY STE 106 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3331
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-10640C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2023
BAY BREEZE SEAFOOD
- 1440 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3166
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-8762C
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2023
WAFFLE HOUSE #1563
- 1395 HIGHLANDS RIDGE RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30082
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7625
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2023
ASIAN GARDEN
- 3335 COBB PKWY NW STE 820 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8363
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003058
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2023
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL – AUSTELL #3501
- 3999 AUSTELL RD STE 101 AUSTELL, GA 30106-0004
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004001
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2023
DORO’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT
- 3979 S MAIN ST STE 250 ACWORTH, GA 30101-5671
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004345
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2023
BELEN DE LA CRUZ EMPANADAS & PASTRIES
- 1050 E PIEDMONT RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-4744
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004672
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2023
JEREMIAH’S ITALIAN ICE
- 3101 COBB PKWY SE STE 300 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3497
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005640
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2023
LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA
- 3372 CANTON RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30060-3113
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001059
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2023
PALETERIA LA PROVIDENCIA
- 445 PAT MELL RD SE STE 100 SMYRNA, GA 30080-1219
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001099
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2023
SUBWAY #28731
- 3999 AUSTELL RD STE 1004 AUSTELL, GA 30106-8130
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-10803C
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2023
QUALITY INN – FOOD
- 1255 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8701
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17792
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2023
STARBUCKS #26561
- 1955 COBB PKWY N STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4503
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002285
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2023
MARIETTA CRAWFISH & SEAFOOD
- 1420 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3635
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001216
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2023
ATAMI GRILL SUSHI
- 3600 DALLAS HWY SW STE 140 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1631
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001078
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2023
GUSTON’S GRILLE AND TAP
- 3330 COBB PKWY NW STE 100 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8789
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002262
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2023
TACO MAC
- 2650 DALLAS HWY SW STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30064-7512
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-4998C
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2023
LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE #5470
- 2955 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3520
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000517
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2023
MABRY MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 2700 JIMS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-458C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2023
STARBUCKS COFFEE #55844
- 1805 DENNIS KEMP LN NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-7779
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003795
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2023
DOMINO’S PIZZA
- 3999 AUSTELL RD STE 809 AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004202
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2023
JIMMY JOHN’S
- 3450 COBB PKWY NW STE 140 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8351
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004277
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2023
MOTHERS FINEST CATERING & DELI
- 1035 OLD BANKHEAD HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3134
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005230
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2023
SPRINGHILL SUITES ATLANTA NW – FOOD
- 230 INTERSTATE NORTH CIR ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005468
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2023
MOUNTASIA FAMILY FUNCENTER #37
- 175 BARRETT PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30066-3307
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-9252
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2023
DOMINO’S PIZZA #4156
- 3505 BAKER RD NW STE 201 ACWORTH, GA 30101-6304
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000122
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2023
COOK OUT RESTAURANT
- 3800 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5863
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001807
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2023
JOHNNY’S NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA
- 3451 COBB PKWY NW STE 1 ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000562
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2023
EL NOPAL MEXICAN RESTAURANT
- 3100 CREEKSIDE VILLAGE DR KENNESAW, GA 30144-2358
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-10570C
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2023
WING CAFE & TAP HOUSE
- 2145 ROSWELL RD STE 170 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0818
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3957
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2023
KUNG FU TEA
- 2505 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY NW STE 115 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3330
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003565
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2023
WNB FACTORY @ ACWORTH 2
- 3505 BAKER RD NW STE 206 ACWORTH, GA 30101-6304
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004964
- Last Inspection Score: 72
- Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2023
