Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from November 10 to November 16

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

AMERICAN LEGION POST #29

921 GRESHAM AVE NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2121

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-13183C

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2023

COMFORT INN & SUITES – FOOD

2800 HIGHLANDS PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-5114

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002898

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2023

HERITAGE OF MARIETTA THE

1790 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-4154

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003446

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2023

BROKEN ANCHOR WINERY

3335 COBB PKWY NW STE 930 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8364

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004162

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2023

SKINT CHESTNUT BREWING COMPANY

3886 BROAD ST STE A POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2767

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005366

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2023

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA

2639 HICKORY GROVE RD NW STE 100 ACWORTH, GA 30101-3653

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-21016C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2023

PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #411

4811 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4372

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5268

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2023

STARBUCKS COFFEE #8411

2424 ROSWELL RD STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30062-4747

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-6324

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2023

MAIN EVENT

3101 COBB PKWY SE STE 104 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3497

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001325

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2023

WAFFLE HOUSE #622

2165 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001161

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2023

NORTHSTAR PLACE

3250 QUICK WATER LNDG NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4225

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001088

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2023

LEMON GRASS THAI RESTAURANT

2145 ROSWELL RD STE 190 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0818

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3565

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2023

BUFFALO WILD WINGS #87

125 BARRETT PKWY STE 106 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3331

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-10640C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2023

BAY BREEZE SEAFOOD

1440 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3166

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-8762C

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2023

WAFFLE HOUSE #1563

1395 HIGHLANDS RIDGE RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30082

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7625

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2023

ASIAN GARDEN

3335 COBB PKWY NW STE 820 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8363

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003058

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2023

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL – AUSTELL #3501

3999 AUSTELL RD STE 101 AUSTELL, GA 30106-0004

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004001

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2023

DORO’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT

3979 S MAIN ST STE 250 ACWORTH, GA 30101-5671

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004345

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2023

BELEN DE LA CRUZ EMPANADAS & PASTRIES

1050 E PIEDMONT RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-4744

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004672

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2023

JEREMIAH’S ITALIAN ICE

3101 COBB PKWY SE STE 300 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3497

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005640

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2023

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA

3372 CANTON RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30060-3113

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001059

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2023

PALETERIA LA PROVIDENCIA

445 PAT MELL RD SE STE 100 SMYRNA, GA 30080-1219

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001099

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2023

SUBWAY #28731

3999 AUSTELL RD STE 1004 AUSTELL, GA 30106-8130

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-10803C

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2023

QUALITY INN – FOOD

1255 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8701

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17792

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2023

STARBUCKS #26561

1955 COBB PKWY N STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4503

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002285

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2023

MARIETTA CRAWFISH & SEAFOOD

1420 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3635

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001216

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2023

ATAMI GRILL SUSHI

3600 DALLAS HWY SW STE 140 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1631

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001078

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2023

GUSTON’S GRILLE AND TAP

3330 COBB PKWY NW STE 100 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8789

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002262

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2023

TACO MAC

2650 DALLAS HWY SW STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30064-7512

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-4998C

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2023

LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE #5470

2955 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3520

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000517

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2023

MABRY MIDDLE SCHOOL

2700 JIMS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-458C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2023

STARBUCKS COFFEE #55844

1805 DENNIS KEMP LN NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-7779

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003795

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2023

DOMINO’S PIZZA

3999 AUSTELL RD STE 809 AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004202

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2023

JIMMY JOHN’S

3450 COBB PKWY NW STE 140 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8351

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004277

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2023

MOTHERS FINEST CATERING & DELI

1035 OLD BANKHEAD HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3134

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005230

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2023

SPRINGHILL SUITES ATLANTA NW – FOOD

230 INTERSTATE NORTH CIR ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005468

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2023

MOUNTASIA FAMILY FUNCENTER #37

175 BARRETT PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30066-3307

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-9252

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2023

DOMINO’S PIZZA #4156

3505 BAKER RD NW STE 201 ACWORTH, GA 30101-6304

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000122

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2023

COOK OUT RESTAURANT

3800 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5863

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001807

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2023

JOHNNY’S NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA

3451 COBB PKWY NW STE 1 ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000562

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2023

EL NOPAL MEXICAN RESTAURANT

3100 CREEKSIDE VILLAGE DR KENNESAW, GA 30144-2358

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-10570C

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2023

WING CAFE & TAP HOUSE

2145 ROSWELL RD STE 170 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0818

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3957

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2023

KUNG FU TEA

2505 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY NW STE 115 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3330

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003565

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2023

WNB FACTORY @ ACWORTH 2

3505 BAKER RD NW STE 206 ACWORTH, GA 30101-6304

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004964

Last Inspection Score: 72

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2023