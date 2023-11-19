City of Mableton calls public meeting about Cobb zoning case on South Service Road

The City of Mableton has called a public community meeting to discuss a rezoning case that is scheduled to come before the Cobb County Board of Commissioners zoning meeting on November 21.

The community meeting will be held Monday November 20, 7 to 8:30 p.m., at the South Cobb Recreation Center, 875 Riverside Parkway.

The case is Cobb County zoning case Z-39-2023.

The applicant, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, wants to renovate the former Wingate Hotel at 65 South Service Road, very near Six Flags Over Georgia, to allow for permanent supportive housing for homeless veterans.

The Mableton Improvement Coalition has recommended approval of the project subject to a set of stipulations.

Robin Meyer, co-chair of MIC’s zoning committee wrote in an email:

Dear Mr. Chairman and Commissioners:

I am writing on behalf of the Mableton Improvement Coalition to ask that you

recommend approval of this application, conditioned upon the stipulations letter

submitted by Mr. Kevin Moore dated September 25, 2023. We appreciate the applicant

agreeing to the request we made for the Landscape and Architectural Review

Committees, and approval for this use and this site plan only.

The use proposed by the Tunnel to Towers foundation would require a rezoning from General Commercial (GCC), to Regional Retail Commercial (RRC).

To read a list of what is allowable under the current GCC zoning follow this link.

To read a list of what is allowable under the proposed RRC zoning follow this link.

A little about the location

South Service Road runs between Riverside Parkway and the Six Flags over Georgia amusement park. It shares a long border with the Riverside EpiCenter.

Adjacent to the EpiCenter on the east are three hotels that service Six Flags. The Wingate, the subject of the rezoning request, was one of those hotels.

The road is also very close to I-20, which is accessible from Riverside Parkway