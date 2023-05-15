Hot Topics

Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food service from May 5 to May 11

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotel and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

CHICK-FIL-A #513 AKERS MILL

  • 2975 COBB PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339-3148
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002586
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023

BEST WESTERN – FOOD

  • 2625 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4965
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-17678
  • Last Inspection Score: 82
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023

KING SPRING CHINESE RESTAURANT

  • 3791 S COBB DR SE STE F SMYRNA, GA 30080-5513
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002065
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023

NO. 1 CHINA

  • 3240 S COBB DR SE STE 1700 SMYRNA, GA 30080-4111
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001271
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023

EASTSIDE BAPTIST CHURCH SCHOOL

  • 2450 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-3634
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-195C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023

HILTON ATLANTA/MARIETTA HOTEL & CONFERENCE CENTER – FOOD

  • 500 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3523
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-4296
  • Last Inspection Score: 80
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023

MCCALL PRIMARY SCHOOL

  • 4496 DIXIE AVE ACWORTH, GA 30101-5316
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-13701
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023

PH’EAST – FAN T’ASIA

  • 925 BATTERY AVE SE STE 1100, SPACE 4 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5805
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003997
  • Last Inspection Score: 52
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023

SENOR TEQUILA GRILL & BAR 2

  • 3599 ATLANTA RD STE A-11 SMYRNA, GA 30080-5984
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004522
  • Last Inspection Score: 88
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023

BOWLERO AUSTELL

  • 2750 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-2354
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

JR CRICKETS

  • 4479 S COBB DR SE STE B SMYRNA, GA 30080-6392
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-19389
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

BRANDI’S WORLD FAMOUS HOT DOGS

  • 1377 CHURCH STREET EXT MARIETTA, GA 30060
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-9145
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

WAFFLE HOUSE #1100

  • 3335 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4117
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-4344
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

SOUTH COBB HIGH SCHOOL CAFE

  • 1920 CLAY RD AUSTELL, GA 30106
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000098
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

TAPP MIDDLE SCHOOL

  • 3900 MACEDONIA RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-1499C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

ZEKE’S KITCHEN & BAR

  • 4454 S COBB DR SE STE 101 SMYRNA, GA 30080-6367
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005058
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

!!FRUITEA BUBBLES CAFE FOOD TRAILER – BASE

  • 300 VILLAGE GREEN CIR SE STE 112 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3450
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005808
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

!!FRUITEA BUBBLES CAFE FOOD TRAILER – MOBILE

  • 300 VILLAGE GREEN CIR SE STE 112 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3450
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005809
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

STARBUCKS COFFEE #11046

  • 4515 W VILLAGE WAY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-9251
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-18691
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

ROAM

  • 3101 COBB PKWY STE 124 ATLANTA, GA 30339
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001651
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

WING CITY

  • 2467 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8604
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000084
  • Last Inspection Score: 80
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

6TH GRADE ACADEMY – SCHOOL

  • 340 AVIATION RD MARIETTA, GA 30060
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-468C
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

SUSHI VILLAGE SC FRIED SEAFOOD & CHICKEN

  • 2647 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3111
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003200
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

FAMILY WINGS AND PHILLY

  • 2754 CUMBERLAND BLVD SMYRNA, GA 30080
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003587
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

SMOOTHIE KING #850

  • 2022 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 120 ATLANTA, GA 30339-7211
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004308
  • Last Inspection Score: 84
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

WNB FACTORY @ SMYRNA

  • 4480 S COBB DR SE STE S SMYRNA, GA 30080-6984
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004834
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

STERLING CULINARY MANAGEMENT / PAPA JOHN’S CAFE

  • 788 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-4454
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004942
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE

  • 2937 COBB PKWY SE STE 102 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3519
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004953
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

WAFFLE HOUSE #424

  • 4458 ATLANTA RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-6551
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-23413C
  • Last Inspection Score: 81
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

WALKER SCHOOL – DINING ROOM-MAIN CAMPUS

  • 700 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-7624
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

WALKER SCHOOL – GATTI HALL-LOWER SCHOOL

  • 700 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-9303
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

DAVIS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 2433 JAMERSON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-1431
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-161C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

ZEUS GREEK STREET FOOD

  • 2022 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 130 ATLANTA, GA 30339-7211
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003084
  • Last Inspection Score: 82
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

JACKS NEW YORKER DELI

  • 4691 S ATLANTA RD SE STE 150 ATLANTA, GA 30339-1561
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004712
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023
