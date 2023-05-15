Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food service from May 5 to May 11

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotel and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
CHICK-FIL-A #513 AKERS MILL
- 2975 COBB PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339-3148
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002586
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023
BEST WESTERN – FOOD
- 2625 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4965
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17678
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023
KING SPRING CHINESE RESTAURANT
- 3791 S COBB DR SE STE F SMYRNA, GA 30080-5513
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002065
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023
NO. 1 CHINA
- 3240 S COBB DR SE STE 1700 SMYRNA, GA 30080-4111
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001271
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023
EASTSIDE BAPTIST CHURCH SCHOOL
- 2450 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-3634
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-195C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023
HILTON ATLANTA/MARIETTA HOTEL & CONFERENCE CENTER – FOOD
- 500 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3523
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4296
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023
MCCALL PRIMARY SCHOOL
- 4496 DIXIE AVE ACWORTH, GA 30101-5316
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-13701
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023
PH’EAST – FAN T’ASIA
- 925 BATTERY AVE SE STE 1100, SPACE 4 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5805
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003997
- Last Inspection Score: 52
- Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023
SENOR TEQUILA GRILL & BAR 2
- 3599 ATLANTA RD STE A-11 SMYRNA, GA 30080-5984
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004522
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023
BOWLERO AUSTELL
- 2750 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2354
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023
JR CRICKETS
- 4479 S COBB DR SE STE B SMYRNA, GA 30080-6392
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-19389
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023
BRANDI’S WORLD FAMOUS HOT DOGS
- 1377 CHURCH STREET EXT MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-9145
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023
WAFFLE HOUSE #1100
- 3335 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4117
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4344
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023
SOUTH COBB HIGH SCHOOL CAFE
- 1920 CLAY RD AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000098
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023
TAPP MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 3900 MACEDONIA RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1499C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023
ZEKE’S KITCHEN & BAR
- 4454 S COBB DR SE STE 101 SMYRNA, GA 30080-6367
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005058
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023
!!FRUITEA BUBBLES CAFE FOOD TRAILER – BASE
- 300 VILLAGE GREEN CIR SE STE 112 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3450
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005808
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023
!!FRUITEA BUBBLES CAFE FOOD TRAILER – MOBILE
- 300 VILLAGE GREEN CIR SE STE 112 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3450
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005809
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023
STARBUCKS COFFEE #11046
- 4515 W VILLAGE WAY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-9251
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18691
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023
ROAM
- 3101 COBB PKWY STE 124 ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001651
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023
WING CITY
- 2467 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8604
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000084
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023
6TH GRADE ACADEMY – SCHOOL
- 340 AVIATION RD MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-468C
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023
SUSHI VILLAGE SC FRIED SEAFOOD & CHICKEN
- 2647 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3111
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003200
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023
FAMILY WINGS AND PHILLY
- 2754 CUMBERLAND BLVD SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003587
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023
SMOOTHIE KING #850
- 2022 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 120 ATLANTA, GA 30339-7211
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004308
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023
WNB FACTORY @ SMYRNA
- 4480 S COBB DR SE STE S SMYRNA, GA 30080-6984
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004834
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023
STERLING CULINARY MANAGEMENT / PAPA JOHN’S CAFE
- 788 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-4454
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004942
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023
TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE
- 2937 COBB PKWY SE STE 102 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3519
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004953
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023
WAFFLE HOUSE #424
- 4458 ATLANTA RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-6551
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23413C
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023
WALKER SCHOOL – DINING ROOM-MAIN CAMPUS
- 700 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7624
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023
WALKER SCHOOL – GATTI HALL-LOWER SCHOOL
- 700 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-9303
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023
DAVIS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 2433 JAMERSON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-1431
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-161C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023
ZEUS GREEK STREET FOOD
- 2022 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 130 ATLANTA, GA 30339-7211
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003084
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023
JACKS NEW YORKER DELI
- 4691 S ATLANTA RD SE STE 150 ATLANTA, GA 30339-1561
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004712
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023
