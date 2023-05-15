Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food service from May 5 to May 11

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotel and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

CHICK-FIL-A #513 AKERS MILL

2975 COBB PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339-3148

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002586

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023

BEST WESTERN – FOOD

2625 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4965

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17678

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023

KING SPRING CHINESE RESTAURANT

3791 S COBB DR SE STE F SMYRNA, GA 30080-5513

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002065

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023

NO. 1 CHINA

3240 S COBB DR SE STE 1700 SMYRNA, GA 30080-4111

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001271

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023

EASTSIDE BAPTIST CHURCH SCHOOL

2450 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-3634

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-195C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023

HILTON ATLANTA/MARIETTA HOTEL & CONFERENCE CENTER – FOOD

500 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3523

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4296

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023

MCCALL PRIMARY SCHOOL

4496 DIXIE AVE ACWORTH, GA 30101-5316

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-13701

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023

PH’EAST – FAN T’ASIA

925 BATTERY AVE SE STE 1100, SPACE 4 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5805

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003997

Last Inspection Score: 52

Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023

SENOR TEQUILA GRILL & BAR 2

3599 ATLANTA RD STE A-11 SMYRNA, GA 30080-5984

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004522

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023

BOWLERO AUSTELL

2750 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2354

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

JR CRICKETS

4479 S COBB DR SE STE B SMYRNA, GA 30080-6392

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-19389

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

BRANDI’S WORLD FAMOUS HOT DOGS

1377 CHURCH STREET EXT MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-9145

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

WAFFLE HOUSE #1100

3335 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4117

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4344

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

SOUTH COBB HIGH SCHOOL CAFE

1920 CLAY RD AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000098

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

TAPP MIDDLE SCHOOL

3900 MACEDONIA RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1499C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

ZEKE’S KITCHEN & BAR

4454 S COBB DR SE STE 101 SMYRNA, GA 30080-6367

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005058

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

!!FRUITEA BUBBLES CAFE FOOD TRAILER – BASE

300 VILLAGE GREEN CIR SE STE 112 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3450

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005808

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

!!FRUITEA BUBBLES CAFE FOOD TRAILER – MOBILE

300 VILLAGE GREEN CIR SE STE 112 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3450

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005809

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023

STARBUCKS COFFEE #11046

4515 W VILLAGE WAY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-9251

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18691

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

ROAM

3101 COBB PKWY STE 124 ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001651

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

WING CITY

2467 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8604

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000084

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

6TH GRADE ACADEMY – SCHOOL

340 AVIATION RD MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-468C

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

SUSHI VILLAGE SC FRIED SEAFOOD & CHICKEN

2647 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3111

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003200

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

FAMILY WINGS AND PHILLY

2754 CUMBERLAND BLVD SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003587

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

SMOOTHIE KING #850

2022 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 120 ATLANTA, GA 30339-7211

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004308

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

WNB FACTORY @ SMYRNA

4480 S COBB DR SE STE S SMYRNA, GA 30080-6984

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004834

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

STERLING CULINARY MANAGEMENT / PAPA JOHN’S CAFE

788 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-4454

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004942

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE

2937 COBB PKWY SE STE 102 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3519

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004953

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2023

WAFFLE HOUSE #424

4458 ATLANTA RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-6551

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23413C

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

WALKER SCHOOL – DINING ROOM-MAIN CAMPUS

700 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7624

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

WALKER SCHOOL – GATTI HALL-LOWER SCHOOL

700 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-9303

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

DAVIS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

2433 JAMERSON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-1431

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-161C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

ZEUS GREEK STREET FOOD

2022 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 130 ATLANTA, GA 30339-7211

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003084

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023

JACKS NEW YORKER DELI

4691 S ATLANTA RD SE STE 150 ATLANTA, GA 30339-1561

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004712

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2023