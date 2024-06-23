Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from June 14 to June 20

Image above generated by DALL-E from ChatGPT

KENNESAW THAI CUISINE

2754 S MAIN ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3549

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000753

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2024

CHILI’S GRILL & BAR #158

4111 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-6242

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2375

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2024

RED LOBSTER #6250

1805 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1247

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001588

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2024

GOLDEN KRUST

3999 AUSTELL RD STE 1005 AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003417

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2024

PANERA BREAD #1988

1605 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1243

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004649

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2024

THAI OF AUSTELL

3999 AUSTELL RD STE 915 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1100

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004681

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2024

!!HAPPY JUICE

2872 CANTON RD STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006106

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2024

!!STERLING ESTATES OF EAST COBB

4220 LOWER ROSWELL RD BLDG 1000 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4128

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006452

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2024

!!1885 GRILL KENNESAW

2840 S MAIN ST KENNESAW, GA 30144-2749

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006495

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2024

MANDARIN CAFE

3895 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 250 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6730

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23990

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2024

MARIETTA LOCAL THE

148 ROSWELL ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1945

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001215

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2024

LA PARRILLA MEXICAN RESTAURANT

2500 DALLAS HWY SW STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-2572

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4272

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2024

CHILI’S GRILL & BAR #636

4145 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-8200

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5719

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2024

LOLO’S CAFE

451 PAT MELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30060-4134

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003569

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2024

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA

4131 MARIETTA ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003885

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2024

PALETERIA CHAVALOIS

1368 ATLANTA RD SE STE 116 MARIETTA, GA 30060-3937

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004836

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2024

TWIN KOOKIES AND SWEETS

1446 ROSWELL ST SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-2258

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005248

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2024

MARCO’S PIZZA

4150 MACLAND RD STE 245 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-8213

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005254

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2024

!!CELEBRATION VILLAGE ACWORTH – FOOD

4460 CELEBRATION BLVD ACWORTH, GA 30101-1105

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005770

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2024

WHATABURGER

840 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 50 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4998

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006084

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2024

KRYSTALS-MAR015

703 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2024

!!LITTLE CAESARS

2856 DELK RD SE STE 304A MARIETTA, GA 30067-6376

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006330

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2024

!!ARAMARK @ FISERV MARIETTA

1600 TERRELL MILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8302

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006531

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2024

!!ANTOJOLANDIA

2851 COBB PKWY NW STE 210 KENNESAW, GA 30152-2717

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006579

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2024

PRESBYTERIAN VILLAGE CAFE

2000 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1194

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4345

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2024

PAD THAI & CHINESE CUISINE

5350 UNITED DR SE STE 102 SMYRNA, GA 30082-4772

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-26168

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2024

SPORTS GRILL THE

3999 AUSTELL RD STE 806 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1159

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-27358

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2024

PRESBYTERIAN VILLAGE RETIREMENT SERVICES

2000 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1194

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3698

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2024

PRESBYTERIAN VILLAGE HEALTH SERVICES

2000 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1194

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1350C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2024

LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE #5470

2955 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3520

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000517

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2024

POPEYES #5656

1830 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1246

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003181

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2024

K-POT KOREAN BBQ & HOT POT

2955 COBB PKWY SE STE 830 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3520

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005738

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2024

PANDA GARDEN

4400 BROWNSVILLE RD STE 201 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-8903

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003585

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2024

SGC CHICKEN & SEAFOOD

3886 BROAD ST STE C POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2767

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005365

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2024

LINCOLN PROPERTIES

3400 OVERTON PARK DR SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3199

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005919

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2024

