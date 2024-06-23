Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from June 14 to June 20

Image above generated by DALL-E from ChatGPT
The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
KENNESAW THAI CUISINE
- 2754 S MAIN ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3549
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000753
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2024
CHILI’S GRILL & BAR #158
- 4111 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-6242
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2375
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2024
RED LOBSTER #6250
- 1805 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1247
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001588
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2024
GOLDEN KRUST
- 3999 AUSTELL RD STE 1005 AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003417
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2024
PANERA BREAD #1988
- 1605 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1243
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004649
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2024
THAI OF AUSTELL
- 3999 AUSTELL RD STE 915 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1100
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004681
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2024
!!HAPPY JUICE
- 2872 CANTON RD STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006106
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2024
!!STERLING ESTATES OF EAST COBB
- 4220 LOWER ROSWELL RD BLDG 1000 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4128
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006452
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2024
!!1885 GRILL KENNESAW
- 2840 S MAIN ST KENNESAW, GA 30144-2749
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006495
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2024
MANDARIN CAFE
- 3895 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 250 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6730
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23990
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2024
MARIETTA LOCAL THE
- 148 ROSWELL ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1945
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001215
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2024
LA PARRILLA MEXICAN RESTAURANT
- 2500 DALLAS HWY SW STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-2572
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4272
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2024
CHILI’S GRILL & BAR #636
- 4145 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-8200
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5719
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2024
LOLO’S CAFE
- 451 PAT MELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30060-4134
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003569
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2024
LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA
- 4131 MARIETTA ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003885
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2024
PALETERIA CHAVALOIS
- 1368 ATLANTA RD SE STE 116 MARIETTA, GA 30060-3937
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004836
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2024
TWIN KOOKIES AND SWEETS
- 1446 ROSWELL ST SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-2258
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005248
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2024
MARCO’S PIZZA
- 4150 MACLAND RD STE 245 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-8213
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005254
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2024
!!CELEBRATION VILLAGE ACWORTH – FOOD
- 4460 CELEBRATION BLVD ACWORTH, GA 30101-1105
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005770
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2024
WHATABURGER
- 840 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 50 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4998
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006084
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2024
KRYSTALS-MAR015
- 703 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY MABLETON, GA 30126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006211
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2024
!!LITTLE CAESARS
- 2856 DELK RD SE STE 304A MARIETTA, GA 30067-6376
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006330
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2024
!!ARAMARK @ FISERV MARIETTA
- 1600 TERRELL MILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8302
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006531
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2024
!!ANTOJOLANDIA
- 2851 COBB PKWY NW STE 210 KENNESAW, GA 30152-2717
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006579
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2024
PRESBYTERIAN VILLAGE CAFE
- 2000 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1194
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4345
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2024
PAD THAI & CHINESE CUISINE
- 5350 UNITED DR SE STE 102 SMYRNA, GA 30082-4772
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-26168
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2024
SPORTS GRILL THE
- 3999 AUSTELL RD STE 806 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1159
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-27358
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2024
PRESBYTERIAN VILLAGE RETIREMENT SERVICES
- 2000 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1194
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3698
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2024
PRESBYTERIAN VILLAGE HEALTH SERVICES
- 2000 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1194
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1350C
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2024
LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE #5470
- 2955 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3520
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000517
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2024
POPEYES #5656
- 1830 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1246
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003181
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2024
K-POT KOREAN BBQ & HOT POT
- 2955 COBB PKWY SE STE 830 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3520
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005738
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2024
PANDA GARDEN
- 4400 BROWNSVILLE RD STE 201 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-8903
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003585
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2024
SGC CHICKEN & SEAFOOD
- 3886 BROAD ST STE C POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2767
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005365
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2024
LINCOLN PROPERTIES
- 3400 OVERTON PARK DR SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3199
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005919
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2024
PHYLLIS
- 732 CHEROKEE ST NE STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30060-8962
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006293
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 06-14-2024