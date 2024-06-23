Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, June 23, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, June 23, 2024, with a high near 96 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 74 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, we can expect a “very high heat index” of 100 degrees or above.

What you will read in this article

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 96. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

A 10 percent chance of showers before 8am. Sunny, with a high near 96. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 71. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with May 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Min Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-05-01 85 61 73 5.7 0 2024-05-02 86 64 75 7.5 0 2024-05-03 87 70 78.5 10.7 T 2024-05-04 80 64 72 3.9 0.03 2024-05-05 87 66 76.5 8.2 T 2024-05-06 86 67 76.5 7.9 0.01 2024-05-07 84 68 76 7.1 0 2024-05-08 87 72 79.5 10.3 T 2024-05-09 78 66 72 2.6 0.68 2024-05-10 82 63 72.5 2.8 0.17 2024-05-11 76 55 65.5 -4.5 0 2024-05-12 81 59 70 -0.2 0 2024-05-13 67 63 65 -5.5 0.03 2024-05-14 78 63 70.5 -0.2 0.02 2024-05-15 81 66 73.5 2.5 T 2024-05-16 85 62 73.5 2.2 0 2024-05-17 73 68 70.5 -1 0.02 2024-05-18 77 66 71.5 -0.3 0.09 2024-05-19 83 65 74 2 T 2024-05-20 85 64 74.5 2.2 0 2024-05-21 86 67 76.5 4 0 2024-05-22 87 67 77 4.2 0 2024-05-23 88 70 79 6 0 2024-05-24 90 71 80.5 7.2 0 2024-05-25 85 68 76.5 3 0.54 2024-05-26 89 71 80 6.2 0 2024-05-27 87 65 76 2 1.36 2024-05-28 86 69 77.5 3.3 0 2024-05-29 86 64 75 0.5 T 2024-05-30 84 63 73.5 -1.2 0 2024-05-31 83 63 73 -1.9 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, June 23, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 88 99 in 1944 70 in 1963 Min Temperature M 70 77 in 2015 54 in 1972 Avg Temperature M 79.2 88.0 in 1944 66.0 in 1947 Precipitation M 0.17 2.36 in 1941 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 14 23 in 1944 1 in 1947 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 89.5 86.6 93.3 in 1943 77.3 in 1997 Avg Min Temperature 70.5 68.0 71.7 in 2010 61.4 in 1972 Avg Temperature 80.0 77.3 81.8 in 1943 69.7 in 1997 Total Precipitation 0.75 3.37 8.90 in 1989 0.01 in 1984 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 2012 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 1 26 in 1913 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 335 284 393 in 1943 133 in 1997 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 71.5 69.3 72.7 in 2017 62.8 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 52.3 49.6 53.5 in 2017 42.9 in 1940 Avg Temperature 61.9 59.5 63.1 in 2017 53.5 in 1940 Total Precipitation 27.73 24.56 41.17 in 1929 12.33 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 2040 2543 3832 in 1977 1690 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 741 582 753 in 2019 242 in 1997

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-06-22

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-06-22

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-06-22

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-06-22

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-06-22

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”