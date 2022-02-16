Nursing facility A.G. Rhodes to expand its footprint in Marietta

A.G. Rhodes is increasing its Marietta footprint to include a new skilled nursing and memory care facility, and the expansion of its existing skilled nursing facility.

For more details, we’ve reprinted a press release from the Cobb Chamber announcing the expansion:

MARIETTA (February, 16, 2022) — A.G. Rhodes, one of the first nursing organizations to be licensed in Georgia and one of a few nonprofit nursing organizations in the state, is expanding its Marietta campus with the construction of a new skilled nursing and memory care community and renovations to its existing skilled nursing facility.

The centerpiece of the “Legacy of Care” capital project is a new three-story, 75,000-square-foot skilled nursing and memory care community with 72 private rooms that will be designed to support best practices in person-directed memory care. The building will be divided into six “households” complete with private rooms, residential-scale kitchens, living rooms, and laundry rooms.

Renovations to the existing building will include transforming all semi-private rooms for short-term care into 58 private rooms, an expanded physical therapy space that will allow for additional outpatient rehabilitation programming, an upgraded service center, including expanded kitchen and laundry facilities, increased storage, and the addition of administrative offices.

The expansion and renovations will allow A.G. Rhodes to provide memory care and outpatient services in private room accommodations for nearly 500 seniors a year, many of whom are primarily low-income and receive Medicaid. While Medicaid does not currently cover private accommodations, A.G. Rhodes is committed to creating the safest possible environment that promotes the highest quality of care and quality of life for residents and their families.

The first of A.G. Rhodes’ three locations was constructed in 1904 thanks to the donation of land and funds from a prominent Atlanta businessman and community leader, Amos Giles Rhodes. Today, A.G. Rhodes serves more than 1,100 seniors across the metro region each year. Key services focus on long-term care, including housing, medical care, and activity assistance; short-term recovery care, such as therapy and rehabilitation; Rhodes to Home, a unique outpatient rehabilitation program that promotes continuity of care; and health care partnerships, including a contract with Wellstar Health System.

An emphasis on person-directed care has shaped the organization’s memory care services and is reflected in the project plans for its Cobb campus. Further development of the household model, music and horticulture therapy programs, and meal services seek to improve resident health outcomes, including decreased fall rates. The project will support 205 jobs and expanded employee training, including the retention of 167 full time staff and the creation of multiple new full time positions. This capital project will cost $35M and will be funded by philanthropy and financing. Construction on the project is anticipated to begin in Spring 2022 and completed in Summer 2023.