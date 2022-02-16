Overnight lane closures of express lanes on I-75 from Akers Mill to Hickory Grove in Cobb County this weekend

If you’re traveling anywhere between the Battery and Acworth this weekend, or up I-575, you might want to make a note of this road and bridge project.

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced the overnight closure of the I-75 Northwest Corridor (NWC) Express lanes from Akers Mill Road near Truist Field and the Battery to Hickory Grove Road in Acworth this weekend. Also affected is I-575.

The GDOT describes the full scope and schedule in the press release excerpted below:

ATLANTA – Work crews for the Georgia Department of Transportation will conduct preventative bridge maintenance on the I-75 Northwest Corridor (NWC) Express lanes from Akers Mill Road to Hickory Grove Road and along I-575 from I-75 to Sixes Road this weekend. Advertisement Weather and on-site conditions permitting, the NWC will be closed to the traveling public beginning Friday, February 18 at 11:00 p.m. until Monday, February 21 at 4:00 a.m. Peach Pass users are encouraged to visit peachpass.com or follow @PeachPass on Facebook, and @PeachPassGA on Twitter and Instagram for the latest information. Users can set up your Peach Pass account and receive your Peach Pass transponder by:

Signing up online at www.mypeachpass.com

Calling the Peach Pass Customer Service Center at 1-855-PCH-PASS (724-7277)

Opening your Peach Pass Account in person at a Peach Pass Retail Center

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.