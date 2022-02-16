Kennesaw State’s Center for the Study of the Civil War Era to host symposium March 19

The Kennesaw State University Center for the Study of the Civil War Era distributed the following announcement about this year’s annual symposium, to be held Saturday, March 19 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:
The Kennesaw State University Center for the Study of the Civil War Era will host its 19th Annual Symposium History & Memory: A Tribute to James I. “Bud” Robertson & Wiley Sword on Saturday, March 19th at the KSU Center at 3333 George Busbee Parkway, Suite 400 from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm.
Dr. Robertson taught thousands of college students about the Civil War and Reconstruction during his tenure at Virginia Tech, served as President Kennedy’s Executive Director of the U.S. Civil War Centennial Commission during the Civil Rights movement and served as a consultant on documentaries and films related to the Civil War.
Mr. Sword amassed one of the nation’s most extensive private collections of Civil War memorabilia. He was nominated for the Pulitzer, Parkman, Bancroft, and Western Heritage Prizes. His collection of over one thousand soldiers’ letters & other artifacts was acquired by the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier in Petersburg, VA.Advertisement
The Symposium will feature:
- Mr. William C. “Jack” Davis who has authored over 40 books on the American Civil War and southern U.S. history. He is a retired Virginia Tech professor & Programs Director for the Virginia Center for Civil War Studies.
- Dr. Brian Wills who is an author of numerous works relating to the American Civil War, the Director of the Center for the study of the Civil War Era and a professor of history at Kennesaw State University.
- Bobby Horton who has combined his passion for music and Civil War history to record 14 volumes of authentic Civil War tunes. He is a seasoned performer, multi-instrumentalist, composer, producer and music historian. He has toured throughout the US and Canada for over 40 years and produced and performed music scores for 16 PBS films, two A&E network films, and 21 films for the National Park Service.
There is no charge to attend the event. Donations are appreciated.
