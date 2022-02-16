Kennesaw State’s Center for the Study of the Civil War Era to host symposium March 19

The Kennesaw State University Center for the Study of the Civil War Era distributed the following announcement about this year’s annual symposium, to be held Saturday, March 19 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

The Kennesaw State University Center for the Study of the Civil War Era will host its 19th Annual Symposium History & Memory: A Tribute to James I. “Bud” Robertson & Wiley Sword on Saturday, March 19th at the KSU Center at 3333 George Busbee Parkway, Suite 400 from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm.

Dr. Robertson taught thousands of college students about the Civil War and Reconstruction during his tenure at Virginia Tech, served as President Kennedy’s Executive Director of the U.S. Civil War Centennial Commission during the Civil Rights movement and served as a consultant on documentaries and films related to the Civil War.

Mr. Sword amassed one of the nation’s most extensive private collections of Civil War memorabilia. He was nominated for the Pulitzer, Parkman, Bancroft, and Western Heritage Prizes. His collection of over one thousand soldiers’ letters & other artifacts was acquired by the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier in Petersburg, VA.

Advertisement

The Symposium will feature: