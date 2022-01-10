Cobb Chamber seeks nominations for Leadership Cobb

The Cobb Chamber is seeking nominees for Leadership Cobb’s 2022-2023 class.

Details are provided in the Chamber’s press release reprinted below:

ATLANTA (January 10, 2022) — Leadership Cobb, the Cobb Chamber’s highly coveted leadership development program, is seeking nominations for members of its 2022-2023 class.

Fifty diverse and qualified individuals are selected annually to participate in this leadership development program. Leadership Cobb enhances personal and professional growth while participants gain awareness of current issues, community resources and the social, political and economic needs of the community. Program days combine lectures and dialogue among speakers as well as audience interaction with leaders in all facets of the community.

Nominees should be able to assume increased community responsibilities, as the program demands significant time and effort for 10 consecutive months. Attendance is mandatory for all regularly scheduled events, which are usually held one day per month, plus two three-day retreats in the fall and spring and periodic evening sessions. The program begins in the fall of 2022 and runs through the spring of 2023.

Sam Olens of Dentons US LLP and Holly Quinlan of Cobb Travel and Tourism LLP will be co-chairs for the 2022-2023 program year. Betsy Madrerohon of First Horizon Bank and Brian Marcos of the Smyrna Fire Department will be the vice co-chairs for the 2022-2023 program year.

The deadline for nominations is Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 by close of business. Fill out a nomination form online at https://bit.ly/3f7GdeX. For more information on the Leadership Cobb nomination and selection process, please contact Kai Lawrence at klawrence@cobbchamber.org.