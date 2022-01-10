GA Gasoline prices rise over past week; Cobb County price five cents above state average

Gasoline prices moved upward by two cents over the past week in Georgia, while Cobb County averages have maintained their gap about five cents above statewide prices.

According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $3.11 per gallon.

“Georgia gas prices inched upward over the past week,” Montrae Waiters. “Due to the lingering uncertainty of the economic impact of the COVID-19 omicron variant, no one can say with confidence where gas prices will go next. AAA recommends Georgians look for ways to save money at the pump. ”

Prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.165 at the time of this writing, about five cents more expensive than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 2 cents to $3.30. According to last week’s data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks rose by 10.1 million barrels to 232.8 million barrels last week. On the other hand, gasoline demand decreased from 9.72 million barrels a day to 8.17 million barrels a day. Typically, pump prices decline due to lower gas demand and a rise in total stocks, but continued growth in the price of crude oil has helped to elevate pump prices. As crude prices continue to climb, pump prices will likely follow suit.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.