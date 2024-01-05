Marietta Cobb Museum of Art presents a juried photography exhibition

The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art will hold its first juried photography exhibition. The opening night reception will be tomorrow evening from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, January 6, 2024.
The announcement for the event on the City of Marietta website describes the exhibition as follows:
This exhibition presents a selection of fine-art photography from over 400 submissions which includes portrait, landscape, still life, abstract, and street photography, this exhibition divulges Georgia photographers’ wide breadth of skill and subject matter.
The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art website lists the following photographers whose works will be on display:
Arnold Abelman
Rudolph Arnstein
David Batley
Nicholas Berdysheff
Crystal Berry
Rebecca Brown
Blake Burton
Bob Caspar
Billy Clifton-Strawn
David Clifton-Strawn
Linda Coatsworth
Chere Coen
Myrtie Cope
John Charles Dean
Nathan Dean
Todd Deveau
Traci Dickson
Mark Drury
Howard Elj
Deborah Elliott Aloisio
Brayan Enriquez
Peter Essick
Ken Ezell
Clay Fisher
Steven Fix
Joy Flotildes
Donna Garcia
Shari Garnsey
James Hill
Artem Kamalov
Tain Kell
Dean Kelley
Micheal Lerch
Kristen Lewis
Chris Little
Ulrich Mannchen
John Mariana
Chris May
Becca McCoy
TJ McSherry
Steve Melish
John Minnick
Lori Mitchum
John Morris
Patrick Olmsted
Fred Ortyl
Jim Owens
Elina Pai
Shreya Patel
Doug Pisik
Chuck Pittman
Indira Porter
Marla Puziss
Michael Rogers
Tokie Rome-Taylor
Lisa Schwendemann Smith
Jerry Siegel
Madeleine Soloway
Barry Vangrov
Margaret Waage
Karey Walter
Cecil Warfel
Brian Weaver
Dana Weiss
Marcus Whitehead
Zhou Peng
The reception is free for MCMA members and $10 for guests—admission paid upon entry. Hors d’oeuvres will be served and there will be a cash/credit card bar. Membership can be purchased at the event.
About the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art
The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art is housed in a building that was once a U.S. Post Office that opened in 1910.
In 1963 the main branch of the Cobb County/Marietta Public Library occupied the building.
In the early 1950s the Marietta Women’s Club formed the Fine Arts Club of Marietta. In 1983 the name was changed to the Marietta/Cobb Fine Arts Center, and in 1986 the museum gained non-profit status and afterwards began development of the museum in its current location.
According to the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art website:
In 1989, the Main Branch of the Cobb County/Marietta Public Library vacated the Post Office building on Atlanta Street, moving into a newly erected building on Roswell Street. During this same time in September, the Marietta/Cobb Fine Arts Center changed its name to the Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art.
On April 5, 1990 the Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art officially took over the original Post Office building chosen by the Cobb County Commission.