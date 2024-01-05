Marietta Cobb Museum of Art presents a juried photography exhibition

The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art will hold its first juried photography exhibition. The opening night reception will be tomorrow evening from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, January 6, 2024.

The announcement for the event on the City of Marietta website describes the exhibition as follows:

This exhibition presents a selection of fine-art photography from over 400 submissions which includes portrait, landscape, still life, abstract, and street photography, this exhibition divulges Georgia photographers’ wide breadth of skill and subject matter.

The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art website lists the following photographers whose works will be on display:

Arnold Abelman

Rudolph Arnstein

David Batley

Nicholas Berdysheff

Crystal Berry

Rebecca Brown

Blake Burton

Bob Caspar

Billy Clifton-Strawn

David Clifton-Strawn

Linda Coatsworth

Chere Coen

Myrtie Cope

John Charles Dean

Nathan Dean

Todd Deveau

Traci Dickson

Mark Drury

Howard Elj

Deborah Elliott Aloisio

Brayan Enriquez

Peter Essick

Ken Ezell

Clay Fisher

Steven Fix

Joy Flotildes

Donna Garcia

Shari Garnsey

James Hill

Artem Kamalov

Tain Kell

Dean Kelley

Micheal Lerch

Kristen Lewis

Chris Little

Ulrich Mannchen

John Mariana

Chris May

Becca McCoy

TJ McSherry

Steve Melish

John Minnick

Lori Mitchum

John Morris

Patrick Olmsted

Fred Ortyl

Jim Owens

Elina Pai

Shreya Patel

Doug Pisik

Chuck Pittman

Indira Porter

Marla Puziss

Michael Rogers

Tokie Rome-Taylor

Lisa Schwendemann Smith

Jerry Siegel

Madeleine Soloway

Barry Vangrov

Margaret Waage

Karey Walter

Cecil Warfel

Brian Weaver

Dana Weiss

Marcus Whitehead

Zhou Peng

The reception is free for MCMA members and $10 for guests—admission paid upon entry. Hors d’oeuvres will be served and there will be a cash/credit card bar. Membership can be purchased at the event.

About the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art

The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art is housed in a building that was once a U.S. Post Office that opened in 1910.

In 1963 the main branch of the Cobb County/Marietta Public Library occupied the building.

In the early 1950s the Marietta Women’s Club formed the Fine Arts Club of Marietta. In 1983 the name was changed to the Marietta/Cobb Fine Arts Center, and in 1986 the museum gained non-profit status and afterwards began development of the museum in its current location.

According to the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art website:

In 1989, the Main Branch of the Cobb County/Marietta Public Library vacated the Post Office building on Atlanta Street, moving into a newly erected building on Roswell Street. During this same time in September, the Marietta/Cobb Fine Arts Center changed its name to the Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art.

On April 5, 1990 the Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art officially took over the original Post Office building chosen by the Cobb County Commission.