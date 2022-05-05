Hot Topics

Artists wanted for Marietta's Art in the Park Festival

A row of narrow storefronts along Marietta Square, directly across from Glover ParkRestaurants and shops along Marietta Square (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 5, 2022

Marietta‘s 36th Annual Art in the Park Festival has issued a call for artists who want their work displayed at the popular event held in Glover Park on Marietta Square on Labor Day weekend.

The following notice was posted to the City of Marietta website, with details and a link to get more information:

MARIETTA – Marietta Art in the Park, a Labor Day weekend tradition is looking for artists! The three-day juried Fine Art Festival takes place on the historic Marietta Square in Glover Park, September 3 – 5 and attracts over 45,000 guests and features 150 artists. This professionally managed event has been named “100 Best Art Shows” in the country by Sunshine Artist Magazine, is consistently awarded a Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism Society and is the only fine art festival held in Cobb County. 

The adjacent streets are closed allowing for fast, easy access for set up/tear down and easy traffic flow for patrons, generous booth space and over 100 corner spaces. In addition to the artist market, Marietta Art in the Park hosts the very popular Children’s Art Alley with loads of free make and take art stations. Application deadline is May 18, 2022. To learn more visit www.artparkmarietta.com.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau:

Marietta city, Georgia

Marietta city, Georgia
People


Population, Census, April 1, 202060972
Population, Census, April 1, 201056579
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent6.7%
Persons under 18 years, percent21.8%
Persons 65 years and over, percent13.2%
Female persons, percent49.9%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent53.4%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)32.3%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)0.6%
Asian alone, percent(a)1.9%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.0%
Two or More Races, percent4.7%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)15.7%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent46.4%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-20202678
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-202016.6%
Housing
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202044.0%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$310,100
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,856
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$526
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,145
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-202024148
Persons per household, 2016-20202.39
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202077.9%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202023.7%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202095.1%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202086.6%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202088.6%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202044.0%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20206.3%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 20.2%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202067.2%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202061.2%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)264544
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1584232
Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1129407
Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1976915
Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)$33,875
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202028.5
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$59,594
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$36,112
Persons in poverty, percent 14.1%

Businesses
All firms, 201210501
Men-owned firms, 20124934
Women-owned firms, 20124186
Minority-owned firms, 20124286
Nonminority-owned firms, 20125502
Veteran-owned firms, 20121015
Nonveteran-owned firms, 20128663

Geography
Population per square mile, 20102451.4
Land area in square miles, 201023.08
