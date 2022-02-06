Cobb weather February 7: Partly sunny, high near 50

According to the report from the National Weather Service, we’ll see partly sunny skies in Cobb County on Monday, February 7, with a high of around 50 degrees. The rest of the week is tending toward sunny and cool.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Monday Partly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

Wednesday Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday Night Clear. Lows in the mid-30s.

Thursday Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday Night Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Friday Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Friday Night Clear. Lows in the mid-30s.

Saturday Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-30s.

Sunday Sunny. Highs around 50.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.