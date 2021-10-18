Ribbon-cutting for Marietta’s Atlanta Hard Cider

The City of Marietta, along with the owners of Atlanta Hard Cider, will hold a ribbon cutting for the company’s new site located at 1010 Roswell Street, Marietta, GA.

The ceremony will be held on Thursday, October 21st at 4pm.

According to the announcement on the city website:

This formerly city-owned property was actively marketed by Marietta as a redevelopment opportunity. The City has been improving the Roswell Street Corridor for years with new streetscape beautification projects and building design standards. The new Atlanta Hard Cider site represents another success in the renaissance of Roswell Street and will be a tourist and local visitor draw into the heart of our community. The City sold the property to the owners of Atlanta Hard Cider in April 2019 for $547,000. This event will signify the completion of Phase 1 of their project which is a 6,000 square foot building housing both their cider manufacturing operation along with a tasting room.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

2019 Population Estimates 60,867

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income $ 57,452

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Median Housing Value $ 287,600

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units 26,878

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms 10,501

Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Male Median Income $ 36,894

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Female Median Income $ 29,239

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Veterans 3,132

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates