Ribbon-cutting for Marietta’s Atlanta Hard Cider

The City of Marietta, along with the owners of Atlanta Hard Cider, will hold a ribbon cutting for the company’s new site located at 1010 Roswell Street, Marietta, GA.
The ceremony will be held on Thursday, October 21st at 4pm.
According to the announcement on the city website:
This formerly city-owned property was actively marketed by Marietta as a redevelopment opportunity. The City has been improving the Roswell Street Corridor for years with new streetscape beautification projects and building design standards. The new Atlanta Hard Cider site represents another success in the renaissance of Roswell Street and will be a tourist and local visitor draw into the heart of our community.
The City sold the property to the owners of Atlanta Hard Cider in April 2019 for $547,000. This event will signify the completion of Phase 1 of their project which is a 6,000 square foot building housing both their cider manufacturing operation along with a tasting room.
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.
However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.
Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau
Marietta city, Georgia
2019 Population Estimates 60,867
Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates
Median Household Income $ 57,452
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Median Housing Value $ 287,600
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Total Housing Units 26,878
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Number of Firms 10,501
Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary
Male Median Income $ 36,894
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Female Median Income $ 29,239
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Veterans 3,132
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
