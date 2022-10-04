Georgia Symphony Orchestra gets $15,000 grant for sensory-friendly concert

The Marietta-based Georgia Symphony Orchestra (GSO) has become known for its yearly sensory-friendly concerts.

GSO announced they have received a $15,000 grant from the IMLAY Foundation to help fund the 7th Annual Sensory Friendly concert that will take place on Oct 15.

The concert will be held at the Marietta Performing Arts Center located at 1171 Whitlock Ave NW, Marietta, GA 30064.

The announcement of the grant states “This concert series is designed to accommodate those with sensory sensitivities by allowing audience members to freely move about, dance, speak, sing, or vocalize during the performance.”

“The Sensory Friendly concerts have been one of the most popular shows since they started in 2015,” said Susan Stensland, Georgia Symphony’s Interim Co-Executive Director in the announcement. “I am overjoyed that the support of the IMLAY Foundation allows us to continue this tradition, and bring orchestral music to the community”

There will be two performances of the Sensory Friendly concert. One performance will be at 10 a.m., and another performance will start at 2 p.m.

“An “Instrument Petting Zoo” will be available before and after each concert during which attendees can play and experience a myriad of instruments in the lobby,” the announcement states.

The program will include works from:

Anderson-Lopez/Krogstad’s music from “Frozen”



Arlen/Hayes’ “Over the Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz”



Berlin/Murtha Irving “Berlin: From Rags to Ritz”



Bulla’s “007 Through the Years”



Williams’ “Prayer for Peace” from “Munich”



Williams/Custer’s highlights from “Jurassic Park”







There will be a Quiet Room for those who need a break from the instrumental sounds.

For more information email info@georgiasymphony.org or call 770-615-2908. Tickets are available at www.georgiasymphony.org .

About the Georgia Symphony Orchestra

The Georgia Symphony Orchestra began in 1951 with the formation of the Marietta Music Club.

According to the GSO website:

The music room of Arthur F. Moor’s home on 383 Church Street in Marietta would establish the foundations for what would evolve over the next sixty-plus years. Talented local musicians would come together to create and share wonderful music with audiences. From 1955 until 1989, Betty Shipman Bennett conducted the orchestra through this long period of development. The music club grew to become the Marietta Community Symphony.

The orchestra was later renamed the Cobb Symphony as more professional musicians were added to the staff, and in 2011 it became the Georgia Symphony Orchestra.

The GSO states as its mission:

The mission of the Georgia Symphony Orchestra is to enrich our community through accessible, high quality musical and educational experiences that instill a lifelong appreciation for the arts.