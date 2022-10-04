Kennesaw Parks and Rec announces 4 art workshops as Art in the Park returns

The City of Kennesaw announced in a news release that the Department of Parks & Recreation will host four different workshops as their Art in the Park Series returns for the Fall & Winter seasons.
The workshops take place at the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive, Kennesaw, GA 30144.
The news release describes the workshops as follows.
The series will kick-off on Tuesday, October 25, with a Spooky Charcuterie Youth Class at 4:15 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to design a charcuterie board of their own with cheese, meats, fruit and sweets. All supplies are included in this youth cooking class for ages four and up. Workshop cost is $25 per person.
The popular candle-making workshop will return on Thursday, November 17, and Monday, December 19, with two class options: 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Participants will be able to make their own candles using high quality wax, wicks and natural essential oils! All supplies will be provided; no experience is necessary. There will be a variety of scents available for each session. Participants will have the opportunity to create two 8-ounce candles in black tins. These events are for participants 18 and up. Workshop cost is $25 per person.
The department will host a wreath making workshop on Saturday, November 19 at 11:00 a.m. All of the necessary materials for participants to design and decorate their own artificial wreath to display during the holiday season will be provided. No experience is required. Workshop cost is $30 per person.
You can register for the workshops on the city’s registration site at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog under “special events.”
About the City of Kennesaw
The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the third-largest city in Cobb County, behind Marietta and Smyrna.
