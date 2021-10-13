Kennesaw amphitheater designs unveiled at City Council

By Rebecca Gaunt

Construction on the new Depot Park amphitheater could begin by August or September 2022, Zach Buffington of Croy Engineering told the Kennesaw City Council after a presentation of the architectural designs Monday.

The amphitheater is included in phase 8 of the 12.5 acre Depot Park project, funded by SPLOST. The estimated cost is $3-4 million.

There are three vertical elements planned for the property, according to architect Kevin Whipple of CSC Design. The design includes a public restroom facility with storage, the stage, and the Carrie House. The Carrie House was built in 1890 in a different location, and will receive structural and interior alterations to bring it up to code.

The stage will be about 30 feet x 50 feet, backed by a screen wall with a breezeway behind it to house utilities.

“It’s very similar to the Woodstock amphitheater and the Suwannee amphitheater, as well,” Whipple said.

The stage will project sound toward the tracks, away from the residential areas behind it.

The Carrie House will be repurposed as a green room for the performers. All exterior changes must go through the Historic Preservation Committee.

Whipple said they are keeping elements like the lighting to a minimum so acts can bring in their own equipment. This will save the city money.

The restrooms will be adjacent to the Depot with six men’s urinals, six men’s toilets, six women’s toilets, and baby changing facilities in both.

“The next step for the project is Kevin and I will work up a proposal to complete the architectural and engineering design for the site,” Buffington said.

He estimated they would have it ready by the next council work session for approval.

Parks Director Steve Roberts thanked the members of the amphitheater committee at the close of the presentation.

“They have worked tireless hours coming into this and we did a lot of programming with them to get to this point,” he said.

Rebecca Gaunt earned a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree in education from Oglethorpe University. After teaching elementary school for several years, she returned to writing. She lives in Marietta with her husband, son, two cats, and a dog. In her spare time, she loves to read, binge Netflix and travel.