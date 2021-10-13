Cobb Magistrate Court honored by the Cobb bar association

Even under normal conditions the Cobb County Magistrate Court is one of the busiest institutions in Cobb County. It’s the site of probable cause and bond hearings, weddings, eviction hearings, warrants, garnishments and small claims.

During the pandemic, through the work of Cobb County Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan Murphy, the court played a major role in matching people at risk of eviction with emergency resources.

The court maintained an ongoing FAQ to help Cobb’s residents navigate through the changes in court procedures around evictions, and to help renters avoid eviction proceedings when possible.

Now, the Cobb County Bar Association has recognized the work of the court.

The Cobb County website decribed the two honors received by the Magistrate Court as follows:

The Cobb Bar honored the Magistrate Court with the Liberty Bell Award, which recognizes “an individual or entity whose community service has strengthened our system of freedom under the law by promoting a better understanding of and respect for our Constitution and laws.”

Court Administrator Tahnicia Phillips, pictured alongside Chief Magistrate Brendan Murphy, accepted the award on behalf of the court (photo from the Cobb County website)

The Bar Association then awarded Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan Murphy the Criminal Defense Section Jimmy Berry Champion of Justice Award. Named for the legendary Cobb County criminal defense attorney, the Jimmy Berry Champion of Justice Award recognizes “a Cobb County Bar Association member who has strengthened and promoted justice and the Constitution for the citizen accused through one exceptional case or continuous course of conduct.”

“Tahnicia and I are proud to accept these awards on behalf of the dedicated women and men of the People’s Court,” said Judge Murphy for the news release. “It is humbling to be recognized after these extraordinary 18 months when so many across the courthouse and community have worked so hard to ensure access to justice during the pandemic.”