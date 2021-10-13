Ser Familia founder Belisa Urbina to speak at Cobb Executive Women luncheon

The October luncheon of the Cobb Chamber‘s Cobb Executive Women (CEW) will feature Belisa Urbina, the founder and CEO of Ser Familia.

According to the press release for the event, “Urbina will share her personal and professional journey, and will discuss creating cultural bridges with our Latino community.”

Urbina co-founded Ser Familia in 2001, with a mission to “strengthen, revitalize, and equip Latino youth, couples, parents and families through educational programs that teach improved life, leadership and communication skills, which empowers participants to thrive and enjoy a healthy family environment.”

Ser Familia has served more than 30,800 Latinos.

Urbina’s other roles include the Cultural and Linguistic Proficiency Coordinator for Lookout Mountain Care Management Entity, membership on Cobb County’s “Mobilizing for Action through Planning and Partnership’s” (MAPP) Steering Committee; Kennestone’s Hospital Regional Board of Directors’ Chairman; the REACHES Advisory Council, and she was a committee member of Mayor Kasim Reed’s “Welcoming Atlanta” initiative.

Her awards and honors include being one of Womentics’ 2012 Women of the Year, one of 11WhoCare’s 35 most influential Latinos in 2014, and Interfaith Children’s Movement’s Family Advocate of the Year in 2015. Additionally, Ser Familia’s youth program won the prestigious “Heart in Hand Volunteer Group Award” from United Way in Cobb County in 2012.

For more information about the luncheon, visit www.cobbchamber.org/events.

The event begins at 11:15 a.m. at the Cobb Chamber and is sponsored by Yearlong Presenting Sponsor, Northside Hospital, and Program Sponsor, Gas South.