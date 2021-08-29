Two new COVID testing sites: in Acworth and East Cobb

Cobb & Douglas Public Health and Wellstar Health System are opening two new testing sites to meet the increase in demand for the tests.
The new sites are at:
WellStar – Acworth Health Park
Start Date: Saturday, August 28
4550 Cobb Parkway
Acworth, GA 30101
Hours of Operation:
Monday – Saturday: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required. Visit:https://honumg.info/LTSGA004
*Testing is free, but insurance will be billed.
WellStar – East Cobb Health Park
Start Date: Tuesday, August 31
3747 Roswell Road
Marietta, GA 30062
Hours of Operation:
Monday – Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required. Visit: https://honumg.info/LTSGA006
*Testing is free, but insurance will be billed.
Current Testing Sites:
Chuck Camp Park
2270 Benson Poole Road
Smyrna, GA 30082
Hours of Operation:
Monday – Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – Noon
Pre-registration is required. Visit: Mako Testing
*Testing is free, but insurance will be billed.
Commercial Testing Sites:
These are private testing sites and are not endorsed, vetted, or managed by public health. Individual test providers can set their own testing fees. Ask about the cost, availability, and requirements before testing. To find a location near you, visit: https://dph.georgia.gov/castlight-location-finder
About Cobb & Douglas Public Health
Dr. Janet Memark, District Health Director for Cobb & Douglas Public Health, described its role as follows, on the CDPH website:
Since 1920, Cobb & Douglas Public Health has been dedicated to a mission of creating healthier lives in a healthier community. We are committed to improving quality of life by promoting health and safety through education and communication, providing access to exceptional medical services, tracking and preventing the spread of disease, and ensuring that our community is prepared for public health emergencies.
Cobb & Douglas Public Health is a part of the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Be the first to comment on "Two new COVID testing sites: in Acworth and East Cobb"