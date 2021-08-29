Two new COVID testing sites: in Acworth and East Cobb

Cobb & Douglas Public Health and Wellstar Health System are opening two new testing sites to meet the increase in demand for the tests.

The new sites are at:

WellStar – Acworth Health Park

Start Date: Saturday, August 28

4550 Cobb Parkway

Acworth, GA 30101

Hours of Operation:

Monday – Saturday: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required. Visit:https://honumg.info/LTSGA004

*Testing is free, but insurance will be billed.

WellStar – East Cobb Health Park

Start Date: Tuesday, August 31

3747 Roswell Road

Marietta, GA 30062

Hours of Operation:

Monday – Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required. Visit: https://honumg.info/LTSGA006

*Testing is free, but insurance will be billed.

Current Testing Sites:



Chuck Camp Park

2270 Benson Poole Road

Smyrna, GA 30082

Hours of Operation:

Monday – Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – Noon

Pre-registration is required. Visit: Mako Testing

*Testing is free, but insurance will be billed.

Commercial Testing Sites:

These are private testing sites and are not endorsed, vetted, or managed by public health. Individual test providers can set their own testing fees. Ask about the cost, availability, and requirements before testing. To find a location near you, visit: https://dph.georgia.gov/castlight-location-finder

About Cobb & Douglas Public Health

Dr. Janet Memark, District Health Director for Cobb & Douglas Public Health, described its role as follows, on the CDPH website:

Since 1920, Cobb & Douglas Public Health has been dedicated to a mission of creating healthier lives in a healthier community. We are committed to improving quality of life by promoting health and safety through education and communication, providing access to exceptional medical services, tracking and preventing the spread of disease, and ensuring that our community is prepared for public health emergencies.

Cobb & Douglas Public Health is a part of the Georgia Department of Public Health.