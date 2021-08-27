Weekend lane closures to continue on SR 360/Powder Springs Road this Saturday.

According to a press release from the Georgia Department of Transportation, the daytime lane closures that have been a regular feature on SR 36/Powder Springs Road will resume this Saturday.

The road is being widened from New Macland Road to SR 12 in Cobb and Paulding counties, for a length of about 6.2 mile.

If weather permits, the GDOT contractors will close a single lane on Powder Springs road between Lost Mountain Road and SR 120 on Saturday August 28 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The closure is to ensure the safety of both drivers and the road crews as contruction equipment is brought in to do the work.

“Roadway signs and message boards along the road will alert drivers of the closure in advance,” states the press release.

The purpose of the project

According to the GDOT:

The project will widen SR 360 to two lanes in each direction, add a median and sidewalks in each direction. The estimated $88.2 million project is scheduled for completion in November 2023.

Safety precautions

The GDOT recommends that drivers take the following safety precautions:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the GDOT

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.