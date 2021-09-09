Cobb Chamber to host transportation summit

If you have an interest in transportation issues related to Cobb County, and can spring for the pricey entrance fee, the Cobb Chamber will host the 2021 Transportation & Mobility Summit on Tuesday, October 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

It’s a luncheon summit, and the cost is $100 for non-Chamber-members and $60 for members.

The focus of the summit will be local, state, and federal transportation initiatives that will have an impact on Cobb and the surrounding metro region.

The press release for the summit states:

Through in-depth sessions, transportation experts and regional leaders will guide conversation addressing the transportation needs of our community, connectivity within the metro region, trends in technology, and proposed projects that have regional impact and address traffic congestion in Cobb County.

Speakers for the event include:

Jannine Miller, State Planning Director, Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT)

Cain Williamson, Chief Planning Officer, Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority (The ATL)

Lisa Cupid, Chairwoman, Cobb County Board of Commissioners

Kim Menefee, Executive Director,Cumberland CID

Tracy Rathbone Styf, Executive Director, Town Center CID

Caroline Whaley, Executive Director, Gateway Marietta CID

Registration is now open at www.cobbchamber.org/events.

The Transportation & Mobility Summit is presented by

Presenting Sponsor, Mold Boss

Lunch Sponsor, Comcast

Gold Sponsors, Cobb EMC, Croy Engineering, Cumberland Community Improvement District, Cushman & Wakefield, C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. Inc., Development Authority of Cobb County, Georgia Power, HNTB, Town Center Community Improvement District, and W&A Engineering;

Silver Sponsors, ARCADIS, Council for Quality Growth, Deloitte, Gateway Marietta Community Improvement District,Genuine Parts Company, KCI Technologies Inc., McCarthy Building Companies, and Lumin8 Transportation Technologies

