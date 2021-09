It’s a slow-news holiday weekend here at the Courier, so we’re posting our second Puzzles, Games and Quizzes feature of the day.

This one is a ten-question quiz, some easy, some harder, to test your knowledge of Cobb County government.

Enjoy!

1. What appointed body makes zoning recommendations to the Cobb Board of Commissioner? Board of Zoning Appeals Planning Commission Board of Zoning Recommendations Community Development 2. What department “develops, manages, and operates Cobb County’s transportation system,” including roadways, sidewalks, and trails? The Georgia Department of Transportation The Public Works Department The Cobb Department of Transportation CobbLinc 3. Who was recently approved as the director of the Cobb Department of Transportation? Erica Parish John Pederson Drew Raessler Wilbur Wright 4. What Cobb County court handles both eviction hearings and probable cause hearings? Superior Court State Court Probate Court Magistrate Court 5. Who is Cobb County’s Chief Magistrate? Judge Brendan Murphy Judge Kellie Hill Judge Joyette Holmes Judge Joseph Dredd 6. What Cobb County event facility was named in part for a former Georgia governor? The Nathan Deal Auditorium The Marvin Griffin Opera House The Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre The Sonny Perdue Concert Hall 7. Who currently chairs the Cobb County Board of Commissioners? Lisa Cupid Mike Boyce Sam Olens Bill Byrne 8. Who is Cobb’s County Manager? John Pederson Jerica Richardson Jackie McMorris Hunter Thompson 9. Who is the commissioner for Cobb County Board of Commissioners District 4? Jerica Richardson JoAnn Birrell Keli Gambrill Monique Sheffield 10. Who is the chief of the Cobb County Police Department? Tim Cox Craig Owens Jim Gordon Robert Hightower

