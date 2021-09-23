Important deadlines approaching for November 2 voters

Cobb County announced on its website that important deadlines are approaching for those who intend to vote in the 2021 municipal elections on November 2, 2021.

October 4 is the deadline to register to vote or change your voter registration. Make sure your address is current, so you can vote in the correct precinct.

We are still accepting absentee ballot applications until October 22. Ballots will start mailing on October 11.

The advance voting schedule, with the attached flyer, has been posted on CobbElections.org. Advance voting starts on October 12.

Visit www.cobbelections.org for more.

About the November 2 elections

Municipal election will be held in Acworth, Austell, Kennesaw, Marietta and Powder Springs on November 2, 2021.

Also, a vote on renewal of the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) will take place.

If runoffs are necessary for any election the date of the runoff would be November 30.

About the SPLOST

The Cobb County elections website describes the upcoming SPLOST as follows:

If approved, a large portion of the SPLOST revenue will go toward Department of Transportation projects, especially for road resurfacing. The condition of Cobb’s roadways has deteriorated and engineers warn without a significant investment in resurfacing the cost for repairs could be insurmountable.



The SPLOST project list also contains multiple public safety projects, a new animal shelter, parks and library safety enhancements, and funding for projects in Cobb’s six cities. The mayors of those cities recently signed a joint letter urging commissioners to put the project list before the voters, calling SPLOST a crucial part of their infrastructure improvement process.