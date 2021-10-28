Hazardous Weather: a wind advisory in effect for Cobb County and other parts of west Georgia

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, the weather outlook for Thursday October 28 is windy for Cobb County and several other counties in northwest Georgia, with a hazardous weather wind advisory in effect until 6 p.m.

Gordon, Floyd, Paulding, Polk, Cobb, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, Bartow and Cherokee counties are expected to experience Southeast winds of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts of up to 35 mph possible.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,” the advisory states. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”

There is a 90% chance of rain, with a high near 61.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Thursday Showers, mainly before 3pm. High near 61. East wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night Showers likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 67.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.