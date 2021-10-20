Hot Topics

In-home COVID vaccination for Georgians with disabilities who are unable to travel to a site

TOPICS:
coronavirus image -- a white sphere with red corona spikes emanating outwardThis illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. (public domain image)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson October 20, 2021

If you’re a Georgia resident who has barriers to leaving your home for the COVID-19 vaccination due to ongoing physical or mental disability, the Georgia Department of Public Health is offering in-home vaccinations.

To leave a voicemail request for the vaccination, phone 888-572-0112 and someone will return your call to obtain additional information.

You can request the service by email at HVS@dph.ga.gov with the following information for the person who requires at-home vaccination:

  • Name
  • Date of birth
  • Address
  • City 
  • County
  • Contact phone number

The contact phone number will be used to obtain additional information and schedule the vaccination.

Advertisement
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "In-home COVID vaccination for Georgians with disabilities who are unable to travel to a site"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.