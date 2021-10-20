In-home COVID vaccination for Georgians with disabilities who are unable to travel to a site

If you’re a Georgia resident who has barriers to leaving your home for the COVID-19 vaccination due to ongoing physical or mental disability, the Georgia Department of Public Health is offering in-home vaccinations.

To leave a voicemail request for the vaccination, phone 888-572-0112 and someone will return your call to obtain additional information.

You can request the service by email at HVS@dph.ga.gov with the following information for the person who requires at-home vaccination:

Name

Date of birth

Address

City

County

Contact phone number

The contact phone number will be used to obtain additional information and schedule the vaccination.