Root House Beer Festival to take place in Marietta on November 13

The historic William Root House, along with the Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society, will host the 6th annual Root House Beer Festival.
The festival will include beer crafted with the hops, fruit and herbs grown in the Root House garden.
The event will be held November 13, 2021, from 2 to 7 p.m.
The William Root House is located at 80 N Marietta Parkway NW, Marietta, just a block off Marietta Square.
For more information read the news release for the event, reprinted below from the City of Marietta website:
MARIETTA – Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society is excited to welcome Red Hare Brewing & Distilling and Glover Park Brewery to the William Root House for the 6th annual Root House Beer Festival. The Root House was built circa 1845 for Hannah and William Root, early settlers of Marietta. Today the home is owned by Cobb Landmarks and has been restored to its 1850s appearance for use as a historic house museum.
William Root was one of Marietta’s earliest merchants and its first druggist. Born in Philadelphia in 1815, William moved to Marietta in August 1839 to open a drug store on the Marietta Square. William would have grown many medicinal plants in his garden, including hops, which would have been used to relieve sleeplessness and anxiety.
The annual Root House Beer Festival will feature a collection of local beers including some crafted using hops, fruit, and herbs harvested from the gardens at the Root House. Many of the beers will only be available to try during the event! Tickets are $25 per person in advance online or $30 per person the day of the event. Each ticket includes discounts for food at the nearby Marietta Square Market.
Space is limited. Attendees must be 21 or older to sample beers. IDs will be checked at the door.
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.
However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.
Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau
Marietta city, Georgia
2019 Population Estimates 60,867
Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates
Median Household Income $ 57,452
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Median Housing Value $ 287,600
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Total Housing Units 26,878
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Number of Firms 10,501
Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary
Male Median Income $ 36,894
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Female Median Income $ 29,239
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Veterans 3,132
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Be the first to comment on "Root House Beer Festival to take place in Marietta on November 13"