Cobb County weather November 18: 20 percent chance of rain

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, there will be a 20 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. here in Cobb County

There will be increasing clouds during the day, with a high near 72, and wind from the south at 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 15 mph.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 36. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 55. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 48.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.