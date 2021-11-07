Cobb Planning Commission recommends approval of rezoning allowing 4-building commercial/retail complex on Piedmont Road

After brief presentations, the Cobb County Planning Commission recommended approval of a rezoning request that will allow the construction of a four-building retail and professional complex on the south side of Piedmont Road and the east side of Bells Ferry Road.

The application has been delayed several times while the applicant and the neighbors in the surrounding communities negotiated stipulations.

At issue was the plan to have light automotive uses on the property, which the neighborhoods oppose, and a request by the neighbors that no restaurants be allowed in one of the buildings because of close proximity to the homes in the area and the smells likely to accompany a restaurant.

The applicant is The Furniture and Mattress Warehouse LP and was represented at the hearing by attorney Adam Rozen of the Rozen & Rozen law firm.

The documents for the request, case Z-25-2021, describe the request and its purpose as follows:

The applicant is requesting to rezone to the NRC, neighborhood retail commercial zoning

district to develop a 29,599 square foot retail and professional office center on a 5.386 acre

site. The four (4) building complex will have an 8,000 square foot building to be used for light

automotive accessory installation (stereo, tint, etc.) within bays inside the building, one

13,925 square foot office/retail building, another 1,705 square foot office/retail building, and

a 2,720 square foot drive through car wash with vacuums.

Rozen said that negotiations with the neighbors have brought the parties very close to an agreement, and he expects the remaining issues to be worked out before the Board of Commissioners’ monthly zoning meeting.

The property is located within Cobb County Board of Commissioners District 3, represented by Deborah Dance on the Planning Commission.

She made a motion to recommend approval, and the motion carried 5-0.