Cobb weather November 11: Partly sunny, chance of showers, thunderstorms possible after 5 pm

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, Cobb County could experience a mix of weather today, including partly sunny skies, possible showers, and thunderstorms after 5 p.m.

The high should be a bit cooler than it’s been over the past two days, with an expected high of 68.

The wind should be from the south at 5 to 10 mph, with gusts of up to 20 mph.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Veterans Day A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a slight chance of showers between 1am and 2am. Low around 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 61.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.