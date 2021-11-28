Cobb weather November 28: partly sunny

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, it will be partly sunny today here in Cobb County with a high near 57.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 35. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.