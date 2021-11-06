Cobb County weather November 6: Partly sunny

Cobb weather November 6, 2021: According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, the forecast is for partly sunny skies in Cobb County, with a high temperature of near 58 degrees.

The wind is expected to come from the northeast at around 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

The National Weather Service posted a Hazardous Weather Outlook for north Georgia that included frost in the mountains and freezing temperatures across north Georgia, but Cobb County’s overnight low is not expected to reach freezing, with the expected low of around 37 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 37. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 39. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 68. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 42.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Veterans Day A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.