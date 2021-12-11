Cobb weather December 11: Dense morning fog, then rain

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service (NWS), we should expect dense fog here in Cobb County in the morning followed by cloudy skies for the remainder of the morning. Showers and possible thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon, with a high of around 51.

The NWS issued the following hazardous weather advisory for north and central Georgia:

.DAY ONE...Tonight... A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect tonight for portions of north and central Georgia. Visibilities may drop to a quarter of a mile or less in areas of dense fog. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday through Thursday... A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in effect for portions of north and central Georgia until 6 AM Saturday morning. Visibilities may drop to a quarter of a mile or less in areas of dense fog. Coverage of showers and thunderstorms should become more widespread on Saturday as a cold front pushes across the area. Some thunderstorms could be strong to severe and capable of producing damaging wind gusts. Severe thunderstorms could also be capable of producing a brief tornado and locally heavy rain.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Overnight Areas of drizzle. Areas of dense fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind around 5 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday Areas of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread dense fog, mainly between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. High near 71. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night Showers likely, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 35. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

