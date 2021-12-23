Cobb weather December 23

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, we’ll have sunny skies here in Cobb County, with a high near 57 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 35. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Christmas Day Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.