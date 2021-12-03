Cobb weather December 3: Morning fog then sunny

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, patchy fog before 9 a.m. is forecast for Cobb County, followed by sunny skies with a high temperature near 72 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 72. West wind around 5 mph.

Tonight Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

Saturday Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Tuesday A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.