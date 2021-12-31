Cobb County government posted the following to their Twitter account with links to finding a COVID testing site in Cobb County:

Finding a COVID-19 testing site has been a challenge as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly through the community.



Cobb & Douglas Public Health has two links that can help you find sites in Cobb County.

: https://t.co/jvqXYylcaH

https://t.co/R5941H5nJw pic.twitter.com/nykc3Co5MA — Cobb County, GA (@cobbcountygovt) December 30, 2021

Text of the social media image above so that screen readers for the visually impaired can read it: Finding a COVID-19 testing site has been a challenge as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly through the community. Cobb & Douglas Public Health has two links that can help you find sites in Cobb County:

According to comments made by Dr. Janet Memark, District Health Director for Cobb & Douglas Public Health, during a county video interview last week, lines for testing at county health facilities will remain long because of the demand due to the surge of the Omicron variant.