Finding a COVID testing site in Cobb County

image of COVID-19 virus showing coronas with labels depicting each partThis illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. (public domain --provided by the CDC)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson December 31, 2021

Cobb County government posted the following to their Twitter account with links to finding a COVID testing site in Cobb County:

Text of the social media image above so that screen readers for the visually impaired can read it: Finding a COVID-19 testing site has been a challenge as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly through the community. Cobb & Douglas Public Health has two links that can help you find sites in Cobb County:

https://t.co/jvqXYylcaH

https://t.co/R5941H5nJw

According to comments made by Dr. Janet Memark, District Health Director for Cobb & Douglas Public Health, during a county video interview last week, lines for testing at county health facilities will remain long because of the demand due to the surge of the Omicron variant.

