Cobb County government posted the following to their Twitter account with links to finding a COVID testing site in Cobb County:
Text of the social media image above so that screen readers for the visually impaired can read it: Finding a COVID-19 testing site has been a challenge as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly through the community. Cobb & Douglas Public Health has two links that can help you find sites in Cobb County:
According to comments made by Dr. Janet Memark, District Health Director for Cobb & Douglas Public Health, during a county video interview last week, lines for testing at county health facilities will remain long because of the demand due to the surge of the Omicron variant.
