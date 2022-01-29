Cobb weather January 30: Sunny skies

According to the report from the National Weather Service, we’ll see sunny skies on Sunday, January 30 here in Cobb County with a high of near 53 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Overnight Saturday to Sunday morning Clear, with a low around 22. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 53. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 59.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Wednesday A 50 percent chance of showers after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday Showers. High near 64. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night Showers. Low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.