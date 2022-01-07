Cobb weather January 8: Sunny skies

According to the National Weather Service, we’ll have sunny skies in Cobb County Saturday, January 8, with a high near 48 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Overnight Friday to Saturday morning Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 48. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 pm. High near 58. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 am, then a slight chance of showers. Low around 39. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

FridayA 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.