Cobb weather January 9: Showers, thunderstorms likely

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, Cobb County is likely to experience showers, then thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Cloudy with a high near 57 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Sunday Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 57. East wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11p.m., then a chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Low around 36. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday NightClear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 45.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 27.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 48.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday NightA 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

SaturdayA 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.