Project near completion, but more I-20 lane closures in Cobb this weekend

The work is wrapping up, but the restriping of I-20 lanes from Windsor Street to Sweetwater Creek will require more lane closures this weekend.

This includes the entirety of Cobb County’s portion of I-20.

The GDOT describes the work as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation work crews will install overnight lane closures on I-20 Eastbound this weekend as they continue work on a safety project to restripe the interstate lanes between Sweetwater Creek in Douglas County to Windsor Street in Fulton County, a project that also includes Cobb County. This restriping project will enhance driver safety by increasing visibility of the existing roadway striping.



Weather and on-site conditions permitting one right lane will be closed on I-20 Eastbound near its interchange with I-285 in Fulton County each weekend night beginning Friday, January 28 from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following mornings. These closures will help ensure safety for work crews and drivers as workers place reflective tape on the roadway pavement.



This safety project is scheduled for completion this month.

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.