Cobb weather February 11: Sunny, high near 65

According to the report from the National Weather Service, it will be sunny on Friday, February 11 in Cobb County with a high near 65.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Friday Sunny, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 28.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 56.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events. Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.