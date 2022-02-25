Cobb weather February 26

According to the report from the National Weather Service, it will be partly sunny in Cobb County on Saturday, February 26 with a high near 60 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Advertisement

Sunday Rain. High near 51. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of rain before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 65.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 69.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events. Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.