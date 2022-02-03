Cobb weather February 3

According to the report from the National Weather Service, showers are likely in Cobb County after noon on Thursday February 3, with a daytime high of around 67 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Thursday Showers likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 67. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8pm. Low around 47. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then a chance of showers. High near 56. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 49.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of rain after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of rain before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 55.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.