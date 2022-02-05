Hot Topics

Cobb weather February 6: Sunny, high near 47

Sunny skies graphic with Cobb County Courier logo and text reading: Cobb County weather forecast Sunday February 6, 2022 Sunny skies A high near 47 degrees

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson February 5, 2022

According to the report from the National Weather Service, we’ll see sunny skies in Cobb County on Sunday, February 6, with a high temperature of about 47 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 47. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 30.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 57.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 60.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.

