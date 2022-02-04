Kennesaw’s Smith-Gilbert Gardens seeks proposals from artists

Are you an artist interested in creating an outdoor work of art to be displayed in a beautiful set of gardens connected by woodland paths?

The City of Kennesaw announced that Smith-Gilbert Gardens is seeking proposals for outdoor art for their Art Blooms 2022 exhibit.

The temporary exhibit will be on display in April and May, with art in locations throughout the garden. The art will stay in place for the remainder of the year.

The work should be nature-themed.

The press release from the city gives the following further details:

Smith-Gilbert Gardens’ mission is to continue the legacy of Bob Gilbert and Richard Smith, who supported the work of new and emerging artists during their residency at the Gardens. The invitation is open to all qualified artists, including university students, and does not require an entrance fee. Smith-Gilbert Gardens seeks to have a diverse and inclusive selection of artists to represent the Kennesaw and Cobb County communities. Artists will receive a stipend of $1,500 for the loan of their work. Additionally, Kennesaw Art and Culture Commission will provide a purchase award of $1,500 for a work to be permanently installed in the City of Kennesaw after the exhibit. Artwork must be an original, one-of-a-kind artwork. Artwork must be able to rest on garden surfaces such as grass and mulched areas. The works must be able to be “maintenance free” for the duration of the exhibition. All exhibition space is outdoors and accessible to the public. Artwork should be appropriate for all ages.

The deadline to apply is March 5, 2022, and applications are available online at https://smithgilbertgardens.com/at-the-gardens/exhibits/.

This program is supported in part by Georgia Council for the Arts through funds provided by the Georgia General Assembly, and from the National Endowment for the Arts.

