Victim of I-75 shooting in stable condition; his dog found and being taken care of

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, Jason Matton, who was shot by a motorist on I-75 Wednesday is in stable condition, and his dog Suzy was located and is being taken care of by the “Good Samaritan” who found her.

The public information release describes the incident and the location of Suzy as follows:

Cobb County Police continue to investigate a shooting that occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, February 16, 2022 on I-75N north of Wade Green Rd (north of the Hickory Grove Rd overpass) at approximately 12:41 p.m. Responding officers located 42-year-old Jason Matton of Somerset, MA, inside his semi-truck with several gunshot wound. He had been shot by another motorist on I-75N. He was transported to Wellstar Kennestone hospital with serious injuries. He was conscious and alert before being transported and is currently in stable condition. During the course of the investigation it was discovered that Mr. Matton was traveling with his dog, Suzy, who had gone missing after the shooting incident. A good Samaritan contacted Cobb County Police this morning after locating Suzy, who is safe and doing well. The Good Samaritan has agreed to keep Suzy until Mr. Matton can make arrangements to get her. Advertisement Our investigators need the help of the public to identify the shooter in this incident. Anyone who may have seen anything is asked to call 770-499-3987 or email cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.

Crimes Against Persons Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit that according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”