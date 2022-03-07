Cobb weather March 7

According to the report from the National Weather Service, there is a forecast of rain in Cobb County on Monday, March 7, with an expected high near 77 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. High near 77. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely before 3 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Advertisement

Tuesday A chance of showers between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers after 1 a.m. Low around 50. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Showers. High near 63. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Saturday NightMostly clear, with a low around 28.

SundaySunny, with a high near 54.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events. Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.