Fatal accident on I-75 at the Delk Road overpass in Marietta

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that happened yesterday, March 17, 2022, at 06:16 on I-75 northbound at the Delk Road overpass.
Investigators report that a 2009 Ford Escape, driven by a 39-year-old Smyrna woman, spun out of control as she traveled north on I-75, causing her vehicle to rotate across other lanes of travel.
A 2010 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, driven by a 51-year-old Snellville man, was traveling north and struck the Ford Escape when it spun into his lane.
The woman received life-threatening injuries and was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured and was released from the scene. It is not known at this time what caused the driver of the Escape to lose control of her vehicle.
According to police, the crash remains under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sergeant B. Honea at (770) 794-5344.
