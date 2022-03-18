Fatal accident on I-75 at the Delk Road overpass in Marietta

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that happened yesterday, March 17, 2022, at 06:16 on I-75 northbound at the Delk Road overpass.

Investigators report that a 2009 Ford Escape, driven by a 39-year-old Smyrna woman, spun out of control as she traveled north on I-75, causing her vehicle to rotate across other lanes of travel.

A 2010 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, driven by a 51-year-old Snellville man, was traveling north and struck the Ford Escape when it spun into his lane.

The woman received life-threatening injuries and was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured and was released from the scene. It is not known at this time what caused the driver of the Escape to lose control of her vehicle.

According to police, the crash remains under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sergeant B. Honea at (770) 794-5344.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

2019 Population Estimates 60,867

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income $ 57,452

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Median Housing Value $ 287,600

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units 26,878

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms 10,501

Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Male Median Income $ 36,894

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Female Median Income $ 29,239

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Veterans 3,132

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates